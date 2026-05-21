Schools play a vital role in helping the government to deliver its vision to break down barriers, giving every child a chance to succeed. Recently, the Department for Education (DfE) has set out major changes, impacting the asks of schools in delivering this vision. This includes supporting more pupils with additional needs, closing the disadvantage gap and managing staffing pressures – long-standing, systemic challenges we have also highlighted in recent years. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.