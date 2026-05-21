Skip to content
22 May 2026

How schools can help the government deliver its vision for change

The DfE relies on the insight, data and leadership of schools, so collaboration is key
Emma Willson Guest Contributor

Director, DfE team, National Audit Office

4 min read
|

See comments

Schools play a vital role in helping the government to deliver its vision to break down barriers, giving every child a chance to succeed.

Recently, the Department for Education (DfE) has set out major changes, impacting the asks of schools in delivering this vision.

This includes supporting more pupils with additional needs, closing the disadvantage gap and managing staffing pressures – long-standing, systemic challenges we have also highlighted in recent years.

Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

No Comments

More from this topic

How to make the most of inclusive mainstream funding 

No grant can remove all the challenges, but collaboration will help improve inclusive practice
15h | Opinion: Inclusion

In pursuit of a different, better kind of leadership

If career progression depends on personal sacrifice, it will always exclude talented people
15h | Opinion: Leadership

Recent articles in news

Years-long slump ends as more schools receive repairs cash
17m | School buildings

Troubled trust with £8m deficit to be broken up
15h | Academies

No reinspections despite new context measure, says Ofsted
15h | Ofsted

DfE scraps PE and sport premium in favour of ‘partnerships network’
20h | School funding

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Chief Finance and Operations Officer
8 Apr 2026 Learning Academies Trust

Deputy Principal Curriculum and Quality – Stoke on Trent College
8 Apr 2026 FEA

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
2 Apr 2026 Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
2 Apr 2026 Leo Academy Trust

Sponsored

Browse more news

Turnaround Catholic trust will become one of England’s largest

15h | Academies

Investigation

Can council-run academy trusts actually work?

15h | Academies

New school plans must show they will move into MATs

15h | Academies

Exclusive

Council wants ‘safety valve’ cash back in DfE deficit write-off

15h | Inclusion

Gemma Collins hate is snobbery, says Phillipson

22h | Schools