The government has been urged to investigate free school meal uptake in special schools after new research revealed a quarter of children are currently missing out.

One in four children in special schools eligible for a free meal are not taking it up due to “unmet dietary and eating needs”, according to the Adapt-Ed study led by the University of Hertfordshire.

The study, which was conducted in partnership with the University of Essex and the charity School Food Matters, also found that 1 in 5 infant children in special schools are also not accessing their universal free school meal. This is compared to 1 in 8 infant children in mainstream schools.

The report calls for new “evidence-based guidance” on how to meet the eating requirements of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), given that they are more likely to grow up in poverty.

It said that children with SEND, especially those with restrictive diets, often rely on access to familiar or ‘safe’ foods which are not always available.

“The way food is presented and how new foods are introduced are also very important and can make a big difference,” it added.

The report also warned that some children may go the entire school day without eating properly as a result, leading to difficulty concentrating in class, increased anxiety, and health problems.

Earlier this month, the government confirmed the expansion of free school meals to all universal credit households from this September. The Department for Education estimates it will bring 500,000 more pupils into the scheme.

However, the Adapt-Ed report urges the government to do more work on making food inclusive, arguing that special schools have little guidance on food policy such as how to make reasonable adjustments or meet school food standards.

According to Rebecca O’Connell, professor of food, families and society at the University of Hertfordshire, it can be difficult to agree “on what good food looks like”.

O’Connell added: “We know that too many children with SEND are missing out on nutritious school food, but there is a lack of systematic data and policy attention to ensure inclusive provision. This has to change. We urgently want to see evidence-based school food provision that works for all children.”

The report also urges the government to use the existing Child Poverty Taskforce, or set up a new one, to investigate low free school meal uptake in special schools.

Data should be published on how many children with SEND in mainstream schools are accessing their entitlement – where rates may be even lower.

Sharon Hodgson, MP and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on School Food said: “It is shocking that a quarter of children who are eligible for free school meals in special schools aren’t taking up their entitlement.

“We need to make nutritious food accessible to all children, especially those with special needs and disabilities.”

Last year, the Department for Education updated guidance to say councils must “consider making equivalent food provision” such as vouchers available to children who were too disabled to attend school.

It followed a parent-led campaign supported by disability charity Contact, which at the time estimated 100,000 disabled children were missing out on their free school meal entitlement.

The Department for Education was approached for comment.