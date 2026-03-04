Creating a safe childhood does not mean hiding difficult truths – it means giving children the security, the relationships and understanding they need to face the world with confidence

Creating a safe childhood does not mean hiding difficult truths – it means giving children the security, the relationships and understanding they need to face the world with confidence

Over the weekend, many children would have seen the distressing news and horrifying images from the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

For some this may feel especially close to home if they have family members in affected areas or connections through wider communities.

For others, it is a crisis that creates a feeling of uncertainty and instability and reminds them of the fragile nature of world politics today.

As children’s commissioner, I am writing to you now because I know just how acutely aware they are of the world around them. Many will worry about how these global events will impact them and their families, both here and overseas.

For children all over the country this escalating conflict will be difficult if they have family in an impacted nation.

Others will be reminded of the challenges that come when a parent is serving or has served in the armed forces.

Many will be thinking about friends who have experienced armed conflict – such as the 60,000 Ukrainian children who fled their native homeland four years ago.

Children want the world to be fair and safe

Through my national surveys – The Big Ask and The Big Ambition – I have heard directly from a million young people.

The responses on a wide range of issues were striking but all underpinned by their strong desire for the world to be a fair and safe place, especially for children, whoever they are and wherever they live.

Sadly, too often the world is not always fair, and even in the earliest days of violence and war it is children who are among the first to suffer through injury, displacement, trauma and loss.

It is impossible to deny that children here will also be feeling that pain, whether that is through personal ties or simply through human empathy and feelings of uncertainty and powerlessness.

That is why we must always answer children’s questions. They deserve far more than our silence.

It may feel natural to want to shield children from the frightening realities of the modern world, perhaps out of concern they might not understand what they are seeing.

But avoiding these conversations altogether can leave children alone with their fears, or worse, turning to the online world for answers.

Risks of an unfiltered world online

We cannot rely on the internet to guide our children or to provide them with impartial and trusted information.

If we leave our children to find out for themselves online we risk them facing an unfiltered world, leaving them exposed to the most shocking or disturbing content and images, without appropriate context or reassurance.

That’s why supporting children through challenging moments like this starts with honest, age-appropriate conversations.

It means allowing children the space for questions, even when we do not have the answers ourselves. It means acknowledging the uncertainty, rather than pretending it does not exist.

It means helping children to make sense of what they are seeing and hearing, instead of leaving them to search for answers on their own.

Practical support matters for young people too.

I want all adults working with children to remind them that they are not alone in their feelings and they always have trusted people they can turn to, whether that is parents, carers, teachers, or other adults in the community.

Having worked with children for 35 years, I know what a vital role school and communities play in providing children with stability and a sense of understanding during difficult times.

Some children may need additional support for processing how they feel.

Organisations like Childline with their free helpline offer young people the chance to speak with trained counsellors about how they are feeling, while YoungMinds offers advice and guidance for young people.

Children need space to process emotions

For some children, watching news updates designed for specifically children and young people might also be a helpful starting point for conversations. Outlets like Newsround and Children United Today provide clear, age-appropriate updates that children can easily understand.

Ultimately, it is important that children feel they have the space to process their emotions. For some children, talking will be the solution. Others might find it easier to express themselves through other mediums like art, writing or music.

All these responses are valid. What matters most is that as adults in children’s lives we are there for children, so every child feels heard, supported and safe.

We cannot promise children a world without conflict, but we can promise them they will not face the world alone and the adults around them will listen, explain and support them through uncertainty and fear.

Creating a safe childhood does not mean hiding difficult truths – it means giving children the security, the relationships and understanding they need to face the world with confidence.

Above all else, we must not lose sight of that fact our support has never mattered more.