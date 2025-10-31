Teacher wellbeing charity warned many of its 2023 recommendations have not been acted on by ministers

School leaders need additional training in relational and communication skills as they face managing an “increasingly complex range of stakeholders”, a new report has said.

The Department for Education should also “conduct a biannual review of bureaucratic requirements on schools with explicit target for reduction”.

Teacher wellbeing charity Education Support has issued an update on its 2023 commission on teacher and leader retention, warning many of its recommendations “have not been acted upon”.

At the same time, the estimated cost of teachers leaving to the sector has ballooned to £1.5 billion in lost training costs, supply and decreased productivity.

The report, shared with Schools Week ahead of its official publication earlier today, lists a new set of recommendations for government.

‘Support schools to manage parental expectations’

The charity said government should “support schools to manage parental expectations and relationships” and provide “high quality professional learning” for heads.

The report said leaders “want better training – and time – to develop their relational, communication and emotional intelligence skills, as they are faced with an increasingly complex range of stakeholders to manage“.

These stakeholders include other public bodies and agencies, organisations like foodbanks, as well as parents.

“It’s vital that we invest in these skills now, to ensure that current and future cohorts of school leaders feel equipped to take on the complexity of their role, and can strategically develop positive organisational cultures, which make their schools attractive places to work.”

The charity said it backed calls to include relational skills in future content for national professional qualifications “and see this as a key pillar in any retention strategy”.

£1 billion cost of teacher attrition

The report also warned that teacher attrition is now costing the school sector more than a billion pounds.

In 2023-24, 37,021 teachers left the profession for reasons other than retirement. Education Support estimates the cost of training those teachers was “over £1 billion in real terms”.

“We can neither afford to lose this precious resource, nor to ignore the £1bn lost opportunity cost.”

The loss is “further compounded by the additional costs incurred by managing staff turnover”, including the cost of lost productivity, recruitment costs, supply costs, impact on workload and morale of the wider team.

“Once this is accounted for, we estimate that the cost of the current rate of attrition rises to over £1.5 billion per annum.”

The charity’s 2023 report urged government to track a key performance indicator for retention, recognise the increasing complexity of needs and wider social issues addressed by teachers and clarify what is and isn’t expected of schools.

It also called for an HR advisory service to support the sector and reform to accountability to improve the “climate of professional trust”.

‘Schools asked to do more than possible’

However, today’s report warns there has been “little/no progress” on those recommendations, with only “some progress” towards its other recommendations, such as a call to review directed time and review early career framework and NPQ content.

Education Support has issued a new set of recommendations (see below) and renewed calls for a refreshed teacher retention strategy. The last one was published in 2019.

Any such strategy “should include funded provision of reflective practice for educational professionals, especially for those in emotionally demanding roles such as leadership, safeguarding, or SEND roles”.

The charity added that “alongside these recommendations, it’s important to note the systemic reality that educators are working in. They are being asked to do more than is possible within the resources and time currently available.

“This is reflected in the way around half the workforce, including leaders, negatively describes the impact of their workload and workplace culture on their wellbeing.”

It added that “we can no longer expect schools to do more with less. We need to reset the ratio between the resource available to schools and the extent of demand placed upon them, and this requires political leadership.

“A transparent and unequivocal signal of intent would set a hopeful tone and a climate for improved teacher retention.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “Last year saw one of the lowest rates of teachers leaving the profession since 2010, and we are already delivering on our pledge to recruit and retain 6,500 more talented teachers with 2,300 more secondary and special school teachers in classrooms this year.

“We will continue to work with teachers as partners in the push for better, driving high and rising standards.”

The new recommendations