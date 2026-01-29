Full list of 93 behaviour and attendance hubs revealed

DfE says hubs will be led by schools 'with a proven record of turning behaviour and attendance around'

The government has named the remaining 36 lead schools for its behaviour and attendance hubs programme, completing the list of 93 settings that will lead its work across England.

The Department for Education (DfE) said the hubs would “draw on best practice to improve attendance and tackle the root causes of poor behaviour before problems escalate”.

Lead schools are those “with a proven record of turning behaviour and attendance around”.

“These hubs will support other schools to identify absence early, build positive cultures, engage parents, and establish strong routines.”

It comes after Schools Week revealed the names of 29 of the new lead schools yesterday.

Evaluation published

The DfE has also published a final evaluation of the previous government’s behaviour hubs scheme. The current government merged behaviour and attendance hubs, cutting funding for the scheme from £10 million to £1.5 million.

It found the programme “largely achieved its objectives, driving nationwide, systemic, sustainable improvements in how schools managed behaviour and in the way they designed, developed, tested and implemented their behaviour policies”.

There was “strong evidence that pupil behaviour improved following the programme; in some instances, these improvements could be directly attributed to the programme itself, but additional causal factors also played a substantial role”.

And 80 per cent of schools that participated in the evaluation “found the programme very useful, particularly those with small pupil numbers”.

However, the evaluation report does not set out details on pupils’ views.

A previous evaluation, which did survey pupils, found that, when comparing the results of surveys conducted in the first term of the programme to those received towards its end, pupil reported a “negative but small” change in behaviour.

Overall, the proportion “rating behaviour positively decreased from 27 per cent to 25 per cent” over the period.

In schools with high deprivation levels, the figure slightly improved from 25 per cent to 28 per cent. But in better-off ones, the “percentage decreased from 27 per cent to 24 per cent”.

The full list of schools

Those announced this week are marked with a *

East of England

Tennyson Road Primary School

Denbigh High School

Bedford Free School

Purford Green Primary School*

Woods Loke Primary School*

Southfield Primary Academy*

The Eastwood Academy*

Chesterton Community College*

Ely College*

Hewett Academy*

East Midlands

Bluecoat Wollaton Academy

Charnwood College

Granville Academy

Sir Jonathan North Girls’ College

The Newark Academy

Church Lane Primary School and Nursery

Sneinton St Stephen’s CofE Primary School

Hollingwood Primary School*

Keelby Primary Academy*

Welton St Mary’s Church of England Primary Academy*

Landau Forte College*

London

Tidemill Academy

Charles Dickens Primary School

Forest Academy

St Paul’s Way Trust School

Drayton Manor High School

Riverside School

Swanlea School

Mulberry Academy Shoreditch

St Edward’s Church of England Academy

Cumberland Community School

North East

Ashington Academy

Croftway Academy

Hawthorn Primary School

St Bede’s Catholic Academy

Dyke House Sports and Technology College

Belmont Community School

Macmillan Academy

Caedmon Community Primary School*

North West

The Beacon CofE Primary School

Wright Robinson College

Dean Trust Ardwick

Our Lady’s RC High School

Workington Academy

Oasis Academy Harpur Mount

St Barnabas and St Paul’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Webster Primary School

Co-op Academy Woodslee*

Evelyn Street Primary Academy and Nursery*

Archbishop Blanch CofE High School*

South East

St Edmund’s Catholic School

The Langley Academy

Lord Grey Academy*

Worthing High School*

Chilton Primary School*

Ark Little Ridge Primary Academy*

Seymour Primary School*

The Leigh Academy Cherry Orchard*

The Leigh Academy Rainham*

Maundene School*

South West

Wallscourt Farm Academy

Marine Academy Primary

St James’ School

Glenmoor Academy

LIFT Hazelwood Academy

Avonbourne Boys Academy and Avonbourne Girls Academy (joint)

Somervale Secondary School

Five Acres High School

Lostwithiel School*

Penrice Academy*

Cranbrook Education Campus*

West Midlands

E-ACT Heartlands Academy

E-ACT North Birmingham Academy

Shireland Collegiate Academy

Moat Farm Junior School

The Khalsa Academy

Ark St Alban’s Academy*

Brookfields Primary School*

Chadsmead Primary Academy*

St Mary’s Catholic Primary*

St Thomas Cantilupe CofE Academy*

Q3 Academy Langley*

Yorkshire and the Humber