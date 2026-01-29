Full list of 93 behaviour and attendance hubs revealed

The government has named the remaining 36 lead schools for its behaviour and attendance hubs programme, completing the list of 93 settings that will lead its work across England.
The Department for Education (DfE) said the hubs would “draw on best practice to improve attendance and tackle the root causes of poor behaviour before problems escalate”.
Lead schools are those “with a proven record of turning behaviour and attendance around”.
“These hubs will support other schools to identify absence early, build positive cultures, engage parents, and establish strong routines.”
It comes after Schools Week revealed the names of 29 of the new lead schools yesterday.
Evaluation published
The DfE has also published a final evaluation of the previous government’s behaviour hubs scheme. The current government merged behaviour and attendance hubs, cutting funding for the scheme from £10 million to £1.5 million.
It found the programme “largely achieved its objectives, driving nationwide, systemic, sustainable improvements in how schools managed behaviour and in the way they designed, developed, tested and implemented their behaviour policies”.
There was “strong evidence that pupil behaviour improved following the programme; in some instances, these improvements could be directly attributed to the programme itself, but additional causal factors also played a substantial role”.
And 80 per cent of schools that participated in the evaluation “found the programme very useful, particularly those with small pupil numbers”.
However, the evaluation report does not set out details on pupils’ views.
A previous evaluation, which did survey pupils, found that, when comparing the results of surveys conducted in the first term of the programme to those received towards its end, pupil reported a “negative but small” change in behaviour.
Overall, the proportion “rating behaviour positively decreased from 27 per cent to 25 per cent” over the period.
In schools with high deprivation levels, the figure slightly improved from 25 per cent to 28 per cent. But in better-off ones, the “percentage decreased from 27 per cent to 24 per cent”.
The full list of schools
Those announced this week are marked with a *
East of England
- Tennyson Road Primary School
- Denbigh High School
- Bedford Free School
- Purford Green Primary School*
- Woods Loke Primary School*
- Southfield Primary Academy*
- The Eastwood Academy*
- Chesterton Community College*
- Ely College*
- Hewett Academy*
East Midlands
- Bluecoat Wollaton Academy
- Charnwood College
- Granville Academy
- Sir Jonathan North Girls’ College
- The Newark Academy
- Church Lane Primary School and Nursery
- Sneinton St Stephen’s CofE Primary School
- Hollingwood Primary School*
- Keelby Primary Academy*
- Welton St Mary’s Church of England Primary Academy*
- Landau Forte College*
London
- Tidemill Academy
- Charles Dickens Primary School
- Forest Academy
- St Paul’s Way Trust School
- Drayton Manor High School
- Riverside School
- Swanlea School
- Mulberry Academy Shoreditch
- St Edward’s Church of England Academy
- Cumberland Community School
North East
- Ashington Academy
- Croftway Academy
- Hawthorn Primary School
- St Bede’s Catholic Academy
- Dyke House Sports and Technology College
- Belmont Community School
- Macmillan Academy
- Caedmon Community Primary School*
North West
- The Beacon CofE Primary School
- Wright Robinson College
- Dean Trust Ardwick
- Our Lady’s RC High School
- Workington Academy
- Oasis Academy Harpur Mount
- St Barnabas and St Paul’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
- Webster Primary School
- Co-op Academy Woodslee*
- Evelyn Street Primary Academy and Nursery*
- Archbishop Blanch CofE High School*
South East
- St Edmund’s Catholic School
- The Langley Academy
- Lord Grey Academy*
- Worthing High School*
- Chilton Primary School*
- Ark Little Ridge Primary Academy*
- Seymour Primary School*
- The Leigh Academy Cherry Orchard*
- The Leigh Academy Rainham*
- Maundene School*
South West
- Wallscourt Farm Academy
- Marine Academy Primary
- St James’ School
- Glenmoor Academy
- LIFT Hazelwood Academy
- Avonbourne Boys Academy and Avonbourne Girls Academy (joint)
- Somervale Secondary School
- Five Acres High School
- Lostwithiel School*
- Penrice Academy*
- Cranbrook Education Campus*
West Midlands
- E-ACT Heartlands Academy
- E-ACT North Birmingham Academy
- Shireland Collegiate Academy
- Moat Farm Junior School
- The Khalsa Academy
- Ark St Alban’s Academy*
- Brookfields Primary School*
- Chadsmead Primary Academy*
- St Mary’s Catholic Primary*
- St Thomas Cantilupe CofE Academy*
- Q3 Academy Langley*
Yorkshire and the Humber
- The Laurel Academy*
- Moor End Academy
- Dixons Trinity Academy and Dixons Kings Academy (joint)
- St John’s CofE Primary School
- Spring Grove Junior and Infant School
- Carr Manor Community School
- Royds Hall, a Share Academy
- Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School
- Willows Academy*
- Edlington Victoria Academy*
- Horizon Community College*
