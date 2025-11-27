Home All news
Schools

EYFS: Rise in ‘school ready’ pupils – but government way off target

More reception pupils achieve 'good level of development' this year, but improvement rate below what's required to hit 75% target

More reception pupils achieve 'good level of development' this year, but improvement rate below what's required to hit 75% target

27 Nov 2025, 11:05

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
More than half of schools did not complete a government catch-up programme for reception children

The proportion of reception pupils achieving a “good level” of development has risen slightly this year, but the rate of improvement will need to increase considerably for government to hit its “school ready” target.

Last academic year, 68.3 per cent of pupils hit this marker in the Early Years Foundation Stage profile assessments, results published this morning show.

This is up 0.6 percentage points from 2023-24 and 3.1 percentage points from 2021-22. 

Last year, Labour set out its “school ready” pledge for three-quarters of five year olds to achieve a good level of development by 2028.

The measure assesses children’s progress across areas such as language, personal, social and emotional development and maths and literacy. 

But the highest it has ever been is 71.8 per cent, and that was under an old assessment system.

For Labour to meet its 75 per cent target, the average rise each year would have to equate to 1.7 percentage points – compared to this year’s rise of just 0.6 percentage points.

This year, the disadvantage gap has also widened again. It now sits at 21.3 points, up from 20.5 points last year.

Just 51.3 per cent of free school meal-eligible pupils achieved a “good level” of development, compared to 72.5 per cent of their wealthier peers. 

There has been a slight increase in the number of pupils with special educational needs provision achieving the “good level”, from 19.7 per cent last year to 20.6 per cent this year. 

The gap has narrowed between boys and girls, by 0.6 points, but girls still perform higher (75.3 per cent) compared to boys (61.6 per cent).

Source Department for Education

The Department for Education said it was not possible to ascertain the scale of the impact of the pandemic on the development of children at the end of EYFS as the profile was revised in 2021, meaning results are not comparable. 

It said the increase in “good development” may be because of the “gradual recovery” from pandemic disruption and “practitioners having greater familiarisation with the new assessment framework”. 

Latest education roles from

Director of MIS – York College & University Centre

Director of MIS – York College & University Centre

FEA

View job
Senior Co-Chief Executive Officer

Senior Co-Chief Executive Officer

Scholars' Education Trust

View job
Deputy Principal, Curriculum & Quality

Deputy Principal, Curriculum & Quality

City College Plymouth

View job
Group Principal & Chief Executive

Group Principal & Chief Executive

Windsor Forest Colleges Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bett UK 2026: Learning without limits

Education is humanity’s greatest promise and our most urgent mission.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Six tips for improving teaching and learning for vocabulary and maths

The more targeted the learning activity to a student’s ability level, the more impactful it will be.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From lesson plans to financial plans: Helping teachers prepare for the Autumn budget and beyond

Specialist Financial Adviser, William Adams, from Wesleyan Financial Services explains why financial planning will be key to preparing for...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

IncludEd Conference: Get Inclusion Ready

As we all clamber to make sense of the new Ofsted framework, it can be hard to know where...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Schools
Exclusive

PFI firm in school repairs row plans to dissolve

Stoke-on-Trent City Council says firm responsible for maintaining 88 schools to shut amid row over who covers outstanding repairs

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Schools
Exclusive

Staff to strike over school’s virtual maths teacher

NEU members to walk out for six days over Star Academies' use of virtual teacher based hundreds of miles...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Schools
Exclusive

£5.4m scheme to boost maths skills in early years settings

DfE seeking organisation to deliver programme 'to at least 5,000 settings'

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Schools

Appoint staff contact for uniform issues, schools told

New guidance also suggests rules banning 'visible logos' on PE kit to reduce 'pressure to wear designer gear'

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *