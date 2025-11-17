Home All news
Movers and Shakers

EPI chief executive Natalie Perera to leave think tank for AQA role

Former government adviser to take up chief external affairs and communications officer role for England's largest exam board

Former government adviser to take up chief external affairs and communications officer role for England's largest exam board

17 Nov 2025, 14:45

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
national tutoring programme

The boss and co-founder of the Education Policy Institute (EPI) will leave her role at the think tank for a senior job at the country’s largest exam board.

EPI CEO Natalie Perera has announced she will step down from her position at the end of January, having been at the helm since its creation in 2015.

Sir Chris Husbands, the EPI’s chair, said Perera’s “vision and passion were instrumental in co-founding this organisation and building it into the respected, high-impact body it is today”.

She will join AQA as chief external affairs and communications officer, as the exam board looks to “further strengthen…at a crucial period in the education sector”.

Husbands added: “On behalf of the entire board, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to Natalie for a decade of outstanding leadership.

“She leaves EPI in a strong position, and we wish her all the very best in her new role.”

The EPI said its board “has begun the process of searching for a new chief executive to lead [it] into its next chapter”.

‘Right time to step away’

Before launching the research body with former schools minister David Laws, Perera worked as a civil servant for over a decade, starting in the Department for Education.

Between 2014 and 2015, she was seconded to the Cabinet Office, where she worked in the deputy prime minister’s office.

She said the “time feels right for me to step away, knowing that EPI will continue to flourish”.

Anna Tretheway

“I’m looking forward to joining AQA, a charity which I have admired and worked with closely over the years, and I am pleased that this new role gives me the opportunity to continue to work with closely with the sector.”

The announcement came as AQA also confirmed United Learning Trust director of curriculum and assessment Dale Bassett will re-join the organisation as chief qualifications officer.

Meanwhile, Anna Trethewey, its current chief corporate affairs and strategy officer, will move into the newly created role of chief strategy and vocational officer.

CEO Colin Hughes said: “These appointments further strengthen AQA’s executive team at a crucial period in the education sector.”

Latest education roles from

Director of Education

Director of Education

Chartered College of Teaching

View job
Director of Finance

Director of Finance

Inspire Learning Partnership

View job
Lead Practitioner in Maths

Lead Practitioner in Maths

Bolton College

View job
Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Brooke Weston Trust

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Six tips for improving teaching and learning for vocabulary and maths

The more targeted the learning activity to a student’s ability level, the more impactful it will be.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From lesson plans to financial plans: Helping teachers prepare for the Autumn budget and beyond

Specialist Financial Adviser, William Adams, from Wesleyan Financial Services explains why financial planning will be key to preparing for...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

IncludEd Conference: Get Inclusion Ready

As we all clamber to make sense of the new Ofsted framework, it can be hard to know where...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Helping every learner use AI responsibly

AI didn’t wait to be invited into the classroom. It burst in mid-lesson. Across UK schools, pupils are already...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Movers and Shakers

Unity names new CEO following Coulson’s departure

Boss of private school group set to become 40-school trust's chief executive

Jack Dyson

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: Education Partnership Trust, CICES, Bury Council

This week’s movers and shakers include an Olympic wrestler, a Lego collector and a former tree-logger

Schools Week Reporter

Movers and Shakers
Exclusive

Matt Hood to lead new health reforms ‘delivery unit’

Oak National Academy founder to run new team under health secretary Wes Streeting to cut hospital waiting times and...

John Dickens

Movers and Shakers

Former OCR boss among new Ofqual board members

Duffy, who served as OCR chief executive for seven years, is joined by Oak National Academy board member Conor...

Ruth Lucas

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *