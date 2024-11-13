EEF regional partnerships to help 300 schools boost outcomes

Charity says £700,000 two-year projects will create 10 partnerships, each led by an EEF-supported research school

Around 300 schools will be supported to improve teaching and outcomes for pupils by 10 new Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) regional partnerships, the charity has announced.

The £700,000 project will support schools to improve reading and writing outcomes, boost social and emotional development and develop oracy skills.

There will be a specific focus on pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Each two-year partnership will be led by an EEF-supported Research School, a network of schools that “champion the use of evidence-informed education in their area”.

Each research school has teamed up with groups such as councils and academy trusts to “identify and address a specific challenge facing disadvantaged pupils in their area”.

Networks, events and training

For example, Manchester Communication Research School, found in council data that poorer primary school pupils had low writing outcomes.

They have designed a partnership with CLIC multi-academy trust that will support 30 primary schools in Manchester to improve their writing provision.

The partnership will build networks, host events and provide training, peer-shadowing, and monitoring.

The EEF’s Research Schools Network was established in 2016 and now has 33 schools, colleges and early years settings. The charity said over 11,000 schools in England had accessed support.

Chris Paterson, co-CEO of the EEF, said: “It great to launch these 10 new partnerships to help local areas tackle a real problem they’re facing.

“At the heart of this work are committed teachers and school leaders determined to give their pupils the best education and ensure none are sold short simply due to something like how much their parents earn.”

The new partnerships

Dudley: Improving outcomes in key stages 1 and 2 reading comprehension - led by St Matthew’s Research School, in partnership with Dudley council

Manchester: Improving writing for four- to six-year-olds – led by Manchester Communication Research School, in partnership with Manchester council and the CLIC Trust

South London: Supporting disciplinary reading in key stage 2 - led by London South Research School, in partnership with Southwark Diocese Board of Education multi-academy trust

Wiltshire: Improving early years communication and language skills through high-quality interactions – led by Somerset Research School, in partnership with Wiltshire council

Stockport: Developing oracy skills in young children – led by Alexandra Park Research School, in partnership with Stockport council

Havering: Improving reading fluency and comprehension in key stages 2 and 3 – led by North London Alliance and East London Research Schools, in partnership with Havering council

Lancashire: Supporting communication and language in reception – led by Lancashire Research School, in partnership with Lancashire council

Leeds: Supporting social and emotional development for pupils in key stage 1 – led by Huntington Research School, in partnership with Leeds Learning Alliance

Worcestershire: Transforming literacy leadership for disadvantaged children and young people – led by Billesley and Tudor Grange Research Schools, in partnership with Worcestershire council

Gloucestershire: Improving writing across key stages 2 and 3, for disadvantaged pupils – led by Gloucestershire Research School, in partnership with Gloucestershire council