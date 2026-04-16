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17 April 2026

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Don’t scrap industry-prized diploma, pleads BRIT School boss

Cuts to qualifications equivalent to three A-levels could force pupils to study outside school, says head of high-profile arts school

Esmé Kenney

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The head of a school that counts Adele and Olivia Dean among its alumni has warned against cuts to qualifications that allow creative students to “go deep into their art form”.

The government announced in its response to the curriculum and assessment review last year that it would introduce new V-levels. They would be equivalent to one A-level and replace hundreds of existing vocational qualifications.

Most vocational post-16 creative subjects are covered by the level 3 extended diploma, which is delivered in partnership with the University of the Arts London (UAL), and is equivalent to three A-levels.

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