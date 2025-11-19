Government acts after Schools Week investigations revealed leaders had snubbed or even dropped out of the flagship scheme over inadequate funding

The government has increased funding for schools running its flagship free breakfast clubs as applications open for the next phase of the national rollout.

It follows investigations by Schools Week revealing how interested schools had snubbed taking part or even dropped out over inadequate funding rates.

The minimum per-pupil funding rate for mainstream schools will now rise from 60p to £1.

Olivia Bailey, early education minister, writing for Schools Week said ministers had “listened to schools about what works and what needs changing, including funding rates”.

The increase in per child funding would mean schools “can offer a genuine variety of healthy breakfast options”.

“This matters for children with SEND because it means schools can properly staff their clubs with teaching assistants and support staff who know these children well,” she added. “It means they can create the calm, flexible environment that makes all the difference.”

More details on the funding rates for next year are due to be published at 8am on Thursday.

But government told Schools Week the one-off initial set up fee given to schools would also increase from £500 to £1,000.

However, instead of a £1,099 lump sum to help with staffing and admin costs, schools would now get £25 per day.

Government said this means an average size school with 50 per cent take-up would see its total funding package rise 28 per cent (from £23,000 a year currently, to £29,500).

DfE said £33 million was spent on the early adopter scheme, funding 750 schools to run breakfast clubs.

But this also included funding the national school breakfast club programme, which subsidised breakfasts for schools in deprived areas and was set up by the last government.

The next phase, from April 2026 to 2027, will have £80 million funding for 2000 more clubs.

Applications will open on Thursday for the next wave of 500 schools to run clubs from April. This will only be for schools with 40 per cent or more pupils on free school meals.

Then another 1,500 clubs will follow in September.

Funding will end for the national school breakfast club programme, but primaries that took part will be invited to join Labour’s new scheme – which is better funded and also includes a stipulation schools must offer 30 minutes of childcare before school too.

Government said their breakfast clubs save parents up to £450 and give them 95 hours of time back – over two and a half working weeks a year.

So far, 750 schools have run clubs as part of a “test and learn” trial.

A press release issued by the DfE said evidence from the trial shows more than one in three parents find it difficult to give their child a healthy breakfast before school.

Government estimates five million free breakfasts have already been served.

An evaluation of the Magic Breakfast club scheme found average attainment improved by the equivalent of 2 months among children aged five to seven.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Free breakfast clubs are already a lifeline for parents, and now we’re going further to deliver on that promise – beginning the national rollout.

“Not only that, but we’re prioritising those communities feeling the sharpest squeeze, tackling both the cost of living and child poverty head-on.”



Education secretary Bridget Phillipson added: “By rolling out free breakfast clubs to half a million more children, we’re not just filling empty stomachs, we’re supercharging the nation’s morning routines.”