Delta Academies Trust names Sir Paul Tarn successor

New CEO will ‘build on what has been achieved to date’ as he takes over the reins

New CEO will 'build on what has been achieved to date' as he takes over the reins

1 Sep 2025, 17:39

Paul Tarn

The new boss of England’s second biggest MAT has been named following the departure of its long-serving leader, Sir Paul Tarn.

Andy Barnett has been appointed the new CEO of Delta Academies Trust, succeeding Tarn, who held the position for nine years.

Tarn stepped down at the end of the 2024-25 academic year, having already worked on a “comprehensive succession plan” with the chain.

Barnett, formerly Delta’s associate CEO, said: “Over the last 10 years, under Sir Paul’s leadership and thanks to a remarkable team effort across our whole organisation, Delta has established itself as a trust that is academically strong and financially secure.

Delta in ‘incredibly strong position’

“I am looking forward to building on what has been achieved to date and continuing to give children and young people the education they deserve to lead successful lives.”

Tarn took over the trust, then called School Partnership Trust Academies, in 2016.

Andy Barnett

A month later then Ofsted chief Sir Michael Wilshaw published a scathing letter naming and shaming trusts for “serious weaknesses that were contributing to poor progress and outcomes for too many pupils”.

Tarn previously recalled how the MAT “had schools in special measures, lots of RI schools and the finance was absolutely broken” when he stepped in, calling it a “complete and utter mess”.

It also had a “projected £8.6 million in-year deficit in 2016–17”.

Writing on LinkedIn, Tarn noted “results for our children across all key stages have improved significantly”, with “100 per cent of schools” rated ‘good’ or better by Ofsted.

He leaves the “trust in an incredibly strong position, with most buildings and schools rebuilt and children and staff thriving in wonderful learning environments”.

Merger completed

“It has been a privilege and an honour to work with our friends and colleagues in the most rewarding profession I can imagine.

“My very best wishes across the sector. I would implore you to be ambitious for our children.”

Delta’s website says Barnett “has a strong track record of transforming schools, having worked as a “trust secondary principal, executive principal, director of education and deputy CEO”.

He “contributes to the wider educational landscape through leading trust-to-trust support, developing leaders and sharing expertise to help shape the future of education”.

Today, Delta has also completed its merger with Coast and Vale Learning Trust. The move has taken its schools tally from 57 to 63.

Only United Learning Trust is larger.

