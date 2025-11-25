Church education chief to lead school admissions adjudicator

The Reverend Nigel Genders will be the new chief schools adjudicator, the education secretary has announced

The Church of England’s chief education officer has been appointed to lead the adjudicator that oversees school admissions across England.

The Office of the Schools Adjudicator makes decisions about objections and variations to school admissions, as well as ruling on appeals from schools directed to admit pupils and significant changes to schools.

Now Bridget Phillipson, the education secretary, has announced she has appointed the Reverend Nigel Genders as chief schools adjudicator. He has held his role at the Church of England for 10 years.

It comes at a pivotal time for the OSA and school admissions more generally.

The government’s children’s wellbeing and schools bill will give councils the power to direct academies to admit children.

And the schools adjudicator will be able to set the published admission number (PAN) of a school, including academies, where an objection is upheld.

Genders replaces Dr Marisa Vallely and Mr Thomas Brooke, who have been acting as interim chief schools adjudicator since May 2024.

Bridget Phillipson

“High standards should be for every child, in every school, in every part of the country – opening up opportunity and breaking the link between background and success,” said Phillipson.

“The chief schools adjudicator plays a vital role in ensuring fairness for families and communities on important areas, including admissions.

“I congratulate Nigel on his appointment. I know he will bring extensive skills and experience, after more than 15 years in the education sector.”

‘Honoured’

Genders has been appointed for three years and will start on February 16. He will step down as chief education officer at the Church of England and chief executive of the National Society for Education in the new year.

He said he was “honoured to take on the role of chief schools adjudicator.

“This position carries a vital responsibility to ensure fairness, transparency, and integrity in decisions that affect children, families, and communities across the country.

“I look forward to working independently and impartially to uphold the principles of the school admissions code and to support equitable access to education for all.”

Genders has spent 30 years in ministry, as a parish priest, school chaplain, university governor, and director of education for the Diocese of Canterbury. He was made a canon of Canterbury Cathedral in 2020.