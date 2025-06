The former chief inspector is set to be announced as the new Ofsted chair later today, Schools Week understands

The former chief inspector is set to be announced as the new Ofsted chair later today, Schools Week understands

Former chief inspector Dame Christine Gilbert is set to be appointed as the new chair of Ofsted, Schools Week understands.

Gilbert, who served as chief inspector of Ofsted between 2006 and 2011, last year led the independent review into the watchdog’s response to the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Her damning report, published in September, found Ofsted’s response to Perry’s suicide was “defensive and complacent”.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.