Government study calls for 'restorative' behaviour interventions and parent engagement workshops in 'low education' areas to improve pupil outcomes

Ministers should consider interventions that “go beyond the classroom” such as “restorative” behaviour approaches and parent engagement workshops in “low education” areas to boost grades, a government-commissioned study has said.

Previous studies have found that just 16 per cent of the variation in attainment at key stage 4 is down to differences between schools. The rest was attributed to differences between pupils.

A new study published today, led by the University of Cambridge, investigated the influence of “home learning environment” [HLE] factors, such as socioeconomic background, behaviour and neighbourhood context, on pupil achievement.

Although “extensive research” exists about HLE during early childhood, empirical evidence about its impact on education attainment “remains limited”, the report said.

The paper found pupils eligible for free school meals, who engaged in anti-social behaviour or felt unsafe in their local area were less likely to achieve level 2 and 3 qualifications.

However, youngsters whose parents ensured they completed homework on time and had “warm” relationships had a better chance of achieving well.

The report, which used exploratory analysis and predictive modelling of linked survey data, identified several “key principles” for targeted interventions to reduce such educational disparities.

Here’s what it recommended…

1. Restorative, not punitive, behaviour interventions

The report said behaviour is “at the heart of educational attainment. Educational outcomes are not just a function of ability or motivation, but also of access, safety, and structural opportunity.”

But the study said future policies aimed at boosting attainment “should consider interventions that simultaneously build capability, expand opportunity, and strengthen motivation”.

It suggested behaviour interventions that are “restorative rather than punitive, especially for students at risk of exclusion”.

“Restorative and relational approaches can help rebuild motivation by fostering belonging and providing meaningful feedback.”

2. Prioritise emotional wellbeing alongside exam results

The study also said the “integration of emotional and social support mechanisms within education systems is another critical area to consider, particularly programmes focusing on mental health and conflict resolution to promote holistic student well-being”.

It is “important” to “integrate” such support “more deeply” into the system, ensuring that “emotional wellbeing is prioritised alongside academic success”, the report added.

This could include training teachers to recognise signs of emotional distress and providing students with regular access to counsellors. Conflict resolution programmes to help reduce “family tension” should also be considered.

However evaluations of previous school mental health programmes found some actually increased emotional difficulties among pupils.

3. National platforms to spur school innovation

Another key principle was fostering innovation. The report suggested national platforms could help pilot and share successful interventions, solutions and community partnerships.

Such programmes could then get additional funding to “scale their efforts” and support other schools to implement similar strategies.

4. Parent engagement workshops in ‘low education’ areas

Many of the policy recommendations focused on parent or community initiatives.

Family interventions included parent workshops to boost engagement, particularly “in communities where parental education levels are low”.

Resources could also be published aimed at “fostering positive family relationships, alongside strengthened home school communication and collaborative parent teacher partnerships”.

Meanwhile, community-level interventions could “promote neighbourhood safety and wellbeing”. Peer mentoring and community-based learning hubs were also suggested for deprived areas.

5. AI to aid personalised interventions

The study also suggested “data-driven personalisation” could help. For instance, “predictive analytics and artificial intelligence could support the creation of tailored interventions for students.

“By prioritising data-driven personalisation, leveraging technology, strengthening school, community and family engagement, and embedding an integrated approach to education it will be possible to foster an environment where each student has the support needed to thrive.”

Meanwhile, establishing “real-time feedback loops” for new policies would “facilitate agile and responsive adjustments to educational programmes, ensuring their continued relevance and effectiveness”.

“Together, these recommendations offer a path towards a more equitable and effective education system that is inclusive and attuned to the challenges faced by students within their HLE.”