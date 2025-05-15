Attendance and behaviour hubs merged (and new ambassadors)

Applications open for 90 'best of the best' lead schools for the new hubs

Five hundred schools will get “intensive support” from new joint attendance and behaviour hubs, the government has announced, with a new team of ambassadors set to be appointed to help cut school absences.

Applications are set to open today for 90 “best of the best” lead schools for the new hubs. They will start in September, before a full roll-out in January. Each hub will support six schools.

Schools in line for support will have “significant attendance and behaviour challenges”. It is not clear how they will be chosen, but the hubs will “work alongside” the government’s regional school improvement teams.

Hubs will also support 4,500 more schools via training, events and open days, the government said.

Two new attendance and behaviour ambassadors will also be appointed to provide the “link between schools and the government, identifying challenges and working jointly toward solutions”.

£1.5m funding, but it’s less than predecessor

The DfE told Schools Week that Tom Bennett, the former behaviour tsar, and Rob Tarn, the attendance tsar, were no longer in the position but were welcome to reapply.

The new scheme will get £1.5 million – significantly less than the schemes it replaces.

Launched in 2021, the previous got £10 million in funding and supported more than 650 schools and trusts through one or two-year plans.

An evaluation last year found pupils reported behaviour had got slightly worse over the first term of the scheme, but those at schools with higher deprivation levels said it had slightly improved.

However, staff reported much more “positive” change in behaviour, and also felt “more supported”.

Meanwhile, the attendance hub scheme – launched in 2022, but without any funding – also included the attendance action alliance.

Headed by Gillian Keegan, a former education secretary, it included leaders from education and health, police and children’s organisations.

It has not met since March 2024.