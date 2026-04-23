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24 April 2026

AI, subject access requests and metadata: What schools need to know

When a complex or metadata-heavy SAR arrives, take a breath before you act
Claire Archibald Guest Contributor

Legal director, Browne Jacobson

5 min read
|

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Subject access requests (SARs) aren’t new to schools. What is new, however, is the character of some requests now landing in school inboxes.

Increasingly, schools and trusts are receiving SARs that are technically complex and include requests for metadata.

Understanding where this trend comes from, and what it really means for your obligations, is the first step to responding with confidence.

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