Subject access requests (SARs) aren’t new to schools. What is new, however, is the character of some requests now landing in school inboxes. Increasingly, schools and trusts are receiving SARs that are technically complex and include requests for metadata. Understanding where this trend comes from, and what it really means for your obligations, is the first step to responding with confidence. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.