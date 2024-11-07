Government also appoints new SEND 'strategic adviser' and neurodiversity expert team to boost inclusivity in mainstream schools

Academy trust boss Tom Rees will lead a new expert panel to oversee reforms to make mainstream schools more inclusive as part of the government’s plan to fix the broken system for pupils with special needs.

Dame Christine Lenehan, the former director of the Council for Disabled Children, has also been appointed the government’s ‘strategic adviser’ on SEND.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said while she “wants the best trusts to grow”, she “knows the current system incentivised some to adopt a competitive, rather than a collaborative model, and others to avoid more challenging communities”.

“But that chase for a narrow shadow of excellence, the kind that only succeeds by pushing problems onto others, that ends now.”

‘Schools avoiding challenging kids ends now’

Speaking at the Confederation of School Trusts’ conference, Phillipson said: “With the support of trust leaders and CST we will move to an approach rooted in partnership, finding what works, ending what doesn’t.

“We want to create certainty for all children, parents and teachers in a core offer of education. I expect all schools regardless of type to support each other to drive a self-improving system.”

Phillipson also revealed she’s bringing together “leading neurodiversity experts, including those with lived experience” to work in the Department for Education “to understand how to improve inclusivity and expertise in mainstream”.

This would “help us to understand how to improve inclusivity and expertise in mainstream in a way that works for neurodivergent children and young people and will work closely with the NHS ADHD taskforce.”

We have to get this right. A comprehensive system of support from birth to age 25. The key to delivering all of this achieving and thriving for all our children is collaboration.

Concern £1bn SEND cash won’t reach kids

Leora Cruddas, CST’s chief executive, said while they welcomed the extra £1 billion in high needs funding announced at the budget, “we are a bit worried the money won’t reach children and have lasting impact”. She said they are in discussions with DfE officials on the issue.

In response, Phillipson said they are “determined to make sure that money goes out the door in terms of provision for children and families”.

Government budget documents published last week stated councils will have “discretion” on how they will spend the additional cash, but the Treasury predicts “it is very likely that they will use the funding to reduce their in-year deficit”.

