3.2% pay rise for school support staff agreed

But unions say workers 'will be disappointed' and 'far more' will be required in the future

A 3.2 per cent pay rise for school support staff has been “reluctantly” agreed between national employers and two of the three sector unions.

Pay for support staff, carers and council staff is negotiated between local authorities, referred to as the “national employers”, and unions Unite, GMB and Unison.

Now councils and other employers have been informed the pay rise has been accepted by the GMB and Unison. Unite has been approached for its position.

It comes after the GMB called the offer a “disgrace” in June, as it was lower than the 4 per cent salary rise secured for teachers in May.

‘Reluctantly agreed’

A spokesperson for the national employers said: “We are pleased agreement has been reached on this year’s pay award so that employees can receive their well-deserved pay increase.”

Kevin Brandstatter, GMB national officer, said the national employers “refused to meet and negotiate and were adamant there was no extra money.

“GMB reluctantly agreed to settle to avoid delays which could have meant sanctions on members reliant on universal credit.”

Mike Short from Unison said that “although a 3.2 per cent rise for this year is not to be sniffed at, workers will be disappointed”.

“Far more will be required in future to ensure local government salaries don’t fall further behind other parts of the economy”, he continued, “otherwise, the recruitment crisis in local authorities in schools will worsen”.

‘Fair to employees’

Support staff pay starts at £23,656, according to the 2024 pay scales.

This compares to a starting salary last year of £31,650 for teachers on the lowest pay band, which will rise to just under £33,000 in 2025-26.

A 3.2 per cent increase was lower than the predicted growth in wages across the wider economy, which had been revised to 3.7 per cent by the Office for Budget Responsibility this year.

But chair of the national employers James Lewis said in April they were “acutely aware of the additional pressure the offer would place on finances” but believed the offer “is fair to employees”.

‘A disgrace’

GMB and Unite members previously voted against the 3.2 per cent offer, with a majority of 84 per cent and 77 per cent respectively.

Unison called for an increase of at least £3,000 across all pay points, along with a “clear plan to reach a minimum pay rate of £15 an hour.

Both unions said workers had faced a “real-terms pay cut”.

“Offering teachers 4 per cent and badly paid school support staff and other council workers just 3.2 per cent is a disgrace,” Brandstatter said.

“The LGA has shown complete and utter contempt for hard working public servants doing their best to deliver services despite insufficient staff or resources.”

Schools Week has approached Unite for comment.