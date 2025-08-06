Home All news
Schools

£22.5m announced for after-school clubs to help ‘isolated’ kids

Up to 400 schools will get a share of the three-year investment to boost extra-curricular activities

Up to 400 schools will get a share of the three-year investment to boost extra-curricular activities

6 Aug 2025, 16:34

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The prime minister has announced £22.5m funding to boost extra-curricular clubs at hundreds of schools, to tackle a “worrying trend” that has seen children spend more time “isolated at home” on the internet.

The cash boost is part of an £88m package of funding announced on Tuesday, to help schools, youth clubs, and organisations like Scouts and Guides expand youth services and activities for young people.

It comes as the government warns young people “are spending more and more of their time detached from the real world, either stuck in their bedrooms or behind a screen”, bringing “huge challenges for them and their loved ones”.

The government says up to 400 schools will benefit from the £22.5m investment, with the funding spread over three years.

It aims to help schools create a “tailored enrichment offer”, giving pupils access to after-school activities such as sport, art, music, debating or volunteering.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said how the funding will be allocated, or how schools will be selected has not yet been decided. More information is expected in due course.

‘A worrying trend’

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer described growing up today as “hard for young people”, who must “navigate their way through the online world”.

“Too often they find themselves isolated at home and disconnected from their communities,” he said. “As a government, we have a duty to act on this worrying trend.”

Starmer said the funding package will help offer “transformative, real-world opportunities” so young people “can discover something new, find their spark and develop the confidence and life skills that no algorithm can teach”.

A YouGov poll carried out for the Children’s Commissioner in March found one-quarter of children aged eight to 15 in England spend two to three hours a day on a device with internet access, like a computer, smartphone or console.

Another 20 per cent spend over three to four hours a day on such a device, while 23 per cent do so for more than four hours.

An Education Committee report last year found children’s screen time increased by 52 per cent between 2020 and 2022, with almost one-quarter of children and young people using smartphones “in a way that is consistent with a behavioural addiction”. 

Meanwhile a report by Sport England in December found that less than half (47.8 per cent) of children meet guidance set by the chief medical officer, that recommends an average of 60 minutes or more of physical activity per day.

Youth clubs investment

The government’s £88m investment in youth services also includes £30.5m for the launch of its Better Youth Spaces programme, to boost youth clubs in areas of high child poverty, funding facilities such as climbing walls and gym equipment.

Among other projects, £7.5m will go to the Uniformed Youth Fund, to create “thousands of new places” at organisations like the Scouts, Guides, and Volunteer Police Cadets.

“From new climbing walls and outdoor adventures to music lessons and volunteering, this package means that youth clubs and schools will now be able to offer more opportunities for young people to get active and connect with others, while building their confidence and broadening their horizons,” said the government.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Retirement planning and financial resilience – what do teachers need to think about?

Regional Manager, Oonagh Morrison, from Wesleyan Financial Services, discusses how financial resilience can impact retirement planning.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From Provision to Purpose: Making Internal AP Work for Every Pupil

Across England, a quiet transformation is underway. In schools up and down the country, leaders are reshaping how we...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Dream Big Day: Empowering Every Pupil to Imagine, Create, and Flourish

In today’s rapidly evolving world, educators face an immense challenge: How do we inspire young people to envision ambitious...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reframing digital skills for the workforce of tomorrow

No longer just for those with a passion for technology: why digital skills matter

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Schools

School staff scholarships announced to tackle antisemitism

Long-awaited £7m training contract will also help schools navigate 'difficult' conversations on Israel-Gaza conflict

Schools Week Reporter

Schools

Schools say they need more funding to hit 2030 tech target

One-third of schools say they will be unable to hit new technology targets in the next five years

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Schools
Exclusive

Support plans ‘misused’ to ‘force out’ teachers from schools, say campaigners

More than 100 teachers have shared stories of the 'misuse' of support plans, which they say are pushing out...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Schools
Exclusive

Government promises new school complaints guidance

Ministers drawing up advice for both schools and parents, as new research launched to tackle issue

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *