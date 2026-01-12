What we learned from four Ofsted report card inspections

If the renewed framework can play a role in supporting our own high expectations, then we welcome it with cautious optimism

Ofsted’s renewed inspection framework landed in November, and this week brings the first batch of reports.

One of our own schools, Aerodrome Primary, is in there, one of four inspections we have experienced so far. Here are some things we’ve learned—plus a few realities that keep us on our toes.

1. The vibe is warmer, but the scrutiny is everywhere

There’s no question that these inspections have “felt” different. Inspectors were more relational and improvement‑minded.

Of course, no system this size can be perfectly uniform, but the intent and approach were notably consistent: regular well‑being checks, reflection meetings that genuinely included leaders and a professional, inclusive dialogue.

But friendly doesn’t mean fluffy. Inspectors were highly visible, spent more time in classrooms, were forensic with national data, rigorous about foundational knowledge and dug deep into the experiences of the most vulnerable pupils.

What really came through loud and clear for us was the importance of knowing your school inside out.

Organisation helps, but well-prepared folders and paperwork don’t talk. What matters is leaders who can describe strengths, explain next steps and point to live evidence with confidence. Daily culture isn’t a sideline. It’s the main evidence.

2. ‘Expected’ isn’t a consolation prize

Yes, the bar has risen. We’re fine with that if it means high expectations for children within a proportionate grasp of school reality.

We aspire to strong and exceptional, of course. But expected isn’t “nearly there” – it really does signal that a school is doing the right things consistently and well. Inspectors reinforced this numerous times.

At Aerodrome, which also achieved some strong grades, we were also pleased to see the report card text reflect what makes the school tick. You’d struggle to find a more driven, deeply committed staff team.

3. Secure fit doesn’t always feel like recognition

That said, the secure‑fit approach to grading is a double‑edged sword.

We’ve seen schools meet every descriptor for strong except one—and then land at expected.

Procedurally, it’s hard to fault how inspectors reached those judgments in a manner consistent with the toolkit. But school improvement isn’t simply transactional. It’s a profound investment in people who care.

When you’re shoulder‑to‑shoulder with your community, lifting outcomes, supporting vulnerable families, genuinely making a difference, being held at expected because of a single bullet point can feel like the grade doesn’t fully capture the graft or the achievement.

And that’s because it doesn’t. Some schools at the expected standard will literally meet numerous bullet points within strong, but the grade won’t reflect it.

This shift away from best fit feels quite challenging in reality and will take a little time for the sector to adjust to.

For now, we’re not dwelling on this and we need to see how it plays out over time.

But whether this “secure fit” approach ultimately produces more or less variation than the old “best fit” model only time will tell.

4. Needs attention and exceptional: a lever, not a label

None of our schools has picked up a needs attention grade so far. Good. But we’re on board with the spirit: it’s a lever for improvement, not a label to fear.

The sector must take some responsibility for not treating it as requires improvement or turning it into a badge of shame. We’d be back to the old habit of stigmatising schools.

Of course, we don’t want to lower the bar or legitimise mediocrity. But in reality, many very effective schools have an aspect that isn’t good enough – attendance, outcomes, or a phase that’s lagging.

The best headteachers already say “this isn’t good enough for this school”. An inspector agreeing shouldn’t be a crisis.

Similarly, the new ‘exceptional’ grade should be more than a badge. It should be a platform to share the very best practice.

If we let it slip back into the old performative banner‑waving of the previous ‘outstanding’ label, we’ll have learned nothing.

That culture drove high stakes and pressure on leaders, rather than genuine system‑wide improvement. This time, the sector needs to own the narrative: exceptional should mean collaboration, not competition.

And finally…

High expectations aren’t the problem, they’re the point. The pride we take in the commitment of school leaders in our trust is matched only by our determination to keep getting better—for children, not for labels.

If the renewed framework can play a role in supporting that, then we welcome it with cautious optimism that what lies ahead could actually make a positive difference.