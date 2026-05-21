Councils skip court for hundreds of unpaid absence fines

Councils have chosen not to take court action in almost 2,000 cases where parents have not paid absence fines, with thousands more left unresolved, new analysis shows.

The government established a national framework for issuing enforcement of penalty notices (PNs) in August 2024 to address the unequal use of absence fines across different areas.

But recent research by the Education Policy Institute (EPI) found a “postcode lottery” in issuing absence fines remains – with 15 councils making no prosecutions for non-payment of fines altogether.