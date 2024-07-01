From friendly feedback to badgering and bullying – how activist parents are battling schools

“Would you enter a burning building, just to meet a government target?”

The question flashed up on screen during a webinar in January, attended by around 300 people, on ‘supporting school ‘refusal’ & attendance difficulties’ run by parent advocacy company Sunshine Support.

The Department for Education’s recent attendance campaign had infuriated families nationwide with its messaging that anxious children still need to attend school.

Mum Joanne described during the meeting how “physical interventions” at her son’s school had left him “traumatised” and thinking he was “going to be kidnapped”. “Schools are so corrupt,” she added.

Nicky recounted school staff coming to her home “unannounced” and threatening a fine for her daughter’s non-attendance, despite being “told about her needs”.

The child “hid in the wardrobe for weeks whenever the doorbell went,” she said.

Suzanne explained how she’d had to give up fostering after 12 years, despite winning awards, after being prosecuted for one child’s low school attendance. “I’ve been made to feel useless,” she told the group.

Sunshine Support, based in Derby, led a campaign last year for youngsters to go on ‘strike’ from their educational provision amid escalating discontent against schools.

Sunshine is one of many campaign groups where parents are rallying together to fight against school issues, including what they believe is over-reach from leaders in their attendance push.

The meeting provides a glimpse into the new post-pandemic battleground that is driving a wedge between schools and parts of their communities – destroying relationships and fuelling soaring numbers of complaints against staff.

Swamped by complaints

Theresa Kerr, an education partner at law firm Winckworth Sherwood, says schools are “very aware” of social media groups and organisations “providing information that in some cases isn’t correct or is adversarial”.

She adds: “It can quickly escalate to a point where it’s very difficult for the school to deal with.”

A parent posting in the S.E.N.D Reform England Facebook group, which has 33,500 members, said she had complained to her child’s school, all its governors, four council officers and her psychiatrist about staff apparently segregating her daughter from the rest of her class.

Group members advised her to send a subject access request (SAR) for emails between staff and records the school holds on her daughter.

Another mum, whose daughter was apparently suspended for not tucking her shirt in, was urged to complain to the MP, local councillors and the press.

“Some teachers are mere bullies. Call them out,” one member commented.

Kerr says when parents “articulate their frustration” online, they “receive comments that might endorse their view”. They then feel vindicated but the responses may have been made without knowing the school’s account.

Education psychologist Dr Naomi Fisher says parents of children experiencing difficulties in school “tend to have [online] connections” with others in similar circumstances.

“Ten years ago, [parents] thought they were the only ones… it empowers them to realise it’s not just them,” she adds.

The consequences are stark. Complaints to Ofsted are up by one third since Covid. For secondary schools, complaints have risen 65 per cent – from 3,158 to 5,201 last year.

Meanwhile, the proportion of complaints deemed as “qualifying” – which means they raise potential wider concerns about a school – has remained similar (rising from 6.7 per cent to 7.5 per cent).

Schools North East, which represents schools in the region, said parents will “sometimes complain immediately” to Ofsted over “trivial and mundane issues”, while ignoring a school’s complaints procedures.

Kerr also says the threat of parents “going to Ofsted” is “commonly” being “used as something to hold over the school when a dispute isn’t resolved to their satisfaction”.

Government behaviour tsar Tom Bennett says: “Parents are often dissatisfied when schools do investigate if they find no fault, because [they] then feel that the school has ‘marked its own work.’ Which then leads to an Ofsted complaint.”

Complaints from parents to the Department for Education also soared from 1,013 in 2019-20, to 2,419 in 2021-22, figures seen by Schools Week show. No action was taken in nearly a fifth of cases.

Another route increasingly used by parents is referrals to the Teaching Regulation Agency, which are only intended for cases of ‘serious misconduct’ by teachers.

The number of referrals from the public rose from 167 to 300 between 2019-20 and 2022-23 – up 80 per cent – while complaints overall to the body rose just 13 per cent in that time.

But the share of those being investigated dropped from 41 per cent to 28 per cent – suggesting a rise in vexatious or unsubstantiated claims.

In some areas, school staff are also being reported in increasing numbers to their local authority designated officer (LADO), who manage allegations against adults working with children.

Kent Council recorded 817 such enquiries in 2022-23, a rise of 171 (26%) on the previous year, with most related to education issues.

Surrey’s referrals were up 16 per cent with families “becoming more aware of the LADO service and its role in safeguarding children”.

Meanwhile, complaints relating to children with SEND to the Local Government Ombudsman have nearly tripled to 1,435 over the past five years. The Ombudsman has had to “turn away people who have turned to us for help”, a recent report reveals. “We cannot take on every complaint that falls within our remit. That is a difficult call for our dedicated staff to make”.

Time taken away from teaching

The complexity of complaints is rising, too.

Claire Pannell, director of governance at Anthem Schools Trust, said more “complaint campaigns involving groups of parents” submitting SARs and freedom of information requests is “particularly disruptive and takes resources away from the frontline – our students”.

Bennett adds schools have “very limited capacity to respond in depth” due to staffing issues and says “high levels of complaints paralyses leaders when they should be running their school.”

One senior leader told Schools Week last week they’d just received a 780-page letter from one parent.

Kerr says most complaints she advises schools on relate to SEND issues.

“In a lot of cases, the school might be saying ‘we can’t meet need’ because they just don’t have the resources for a child with complex needs, and the parent is insistent that the school can,” she says.

Kerr’s advice for schools is to be quicker moving into the formal complaints process, which has a set procedure with timescales – but she adds “not all parents want to follow complaints policies, which can be a challenge”.

Accusations of a blame game

But what do parents say? Sunshine Support’s founding director Chrissa Wadlow told parents she feels a “blame game” is taking place.

“There is an unfortunate tendency for school personnel to explain absences in terms of the parents’ attitudes or the home environment, while parents and students explain absences in terms of school factors.”

And there is clearly a disconnect between parents’ and schools’ expectations.

For example, Wadlow tells parents there’s “absolutely no way that mainstream provision can work” for a child with pathological demand avoidance of school, which potentially puts them on a collision course with schools cracking down on absenteeism.

A headteacher was criticised by Sunshine Support consultant Kelly Jarvis for telling an anxious child that their parents would be fined if they didn’t attend school.

“Don’t feel you have to send your child in to tick a box. You’re OK not to send them in – just keep the paper trail,” Jarvis told parents.

Ellie Costello, chief executive of parent support group Square Peg, said drivers of complaints include “toxic behaviour policies”, attendance policies that involve “coercively refusing to authorise absences” or “threatening fines and prosecutions”, and uniform policies involving “punishments for minor infractions”.

But in a recent podcast series for his pupils’ parents, Astrea Academy Woodfields principal David Scales said: “We are a public body that has a job to do of educating your children. So yes, we are going to tell you things you don’t like”.

He added: “What you shouldn’t be trying to do is escalate these issues, or expect that the school is going to change the way it operates … we are a very, very, very strict school, we will not change our approach because of what you’re telling us.”

Bennett says it is schools with high standards for behaviour that are hardest hit by worsening relationships, adding “some families don’t want to support their children to meet those standards”.

Woodfields was this week rated ‘good’ for the first time in its history.

Some parents also blame school communication apps, which send immediate notifications to parents when children win and lose behaviour points. They say this is micromanaging both kids and teachers.

Academies Enterprise Trust chief executive Becks Boomer-Clark adds that technology that provides parents with constant access to school staff means “we’ve reduced people’s ability then to build human relationships, to de-escalate situations”.

Broken staff quit their jobs

Either way, the fallout on schools is driving staff to quit.

A poll by law firm Browne Jacobson of 1,800 school leaders in March found 90 per cent reported a “detrimental impact” of rising parental complaints on staff wellbeing. Almost half reported an impact on staff retention.

One acting head told a Facebook group that an influx of complaints made them “physically sick every morning going to work” and “wondering if I should drive straight into a tree so I don’t have to face the next day”.

Pete Jackson, head of history at Ryedale School in North Yorkshire, says part of why he quit a senior leadership role was “parents trying to conduct their own investigations, sending abusive emails at night or weekends, threatening you with Ofsted, demanding meetings” and “showing up in reception”.

Andy Byers, head of Framwellgate School in Durham, believes the change in parental behaviour over the last three years is “probably the biggest single factor driving leaders out of the profession”.

“Too many parents have lost the ability to just back a school and its decision making,” he says.

A Teacher Tapp survey of almost 10,000 teachers in May found almost 90 per cent felt parents had become “far too disrespectful of teachers”, compared to 80 per cent in 2022.

And Nicole McCartney, education director at Creative Education Trust, says the impact on school staff of the “rise of parent activists who are well organised and know what buttons to press can be absolutely brutal”.

She is protecting senior leaders by encouraging them to put notes on their office doors telling parents: “My director of education says if you threaten me, you have to leave”.

Meanwhile, Diocese of Lancaster Education Service commissioner Michael Merrick believes the rights of parents to pursue grievance “only really works when such escalation is rare”.

He adds: “When it becomes more widespread or persistent then it sucks up huge resource and capacity… this can be a huge emotional burden, often very personal, and utterly exhausting.”

Playground bans for parents

Several trust leaders are banning parents from school premises for aggressive behaviour.

National Association of Headteachers vice-president Rachel Younger, who has dealt with such cases through the union, says it is a step “nobody wants” to take, “but sometimes it’s the right thing for everybody’s safety”.

Astrea Academy Woodfields introduced a parent code of conduct containing 30 guidelines in September. Parents are prohibited from “wearing clothing which may be viewed as offensive” on school premises, “destroying school property” and “sending abusive or threatening” messages, including “issues which consume an inordinate amount of staff time”.

Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust introduced a parent code of conduct across its 48 schools after social media backlash led to an Ofsted inspection and three SEND tribunal cases.

CEO Nick Hurn said the move had helped but staff were still battling a wider problem of an “increase in parents on social media who say the most outrageous things” about his team.

“Keyboard warrior groups can be quite aggressive and say things you’d never dream of saying to somebody’s face,” he says. “A lot more people are a lot angrier now, and a lot less happy to compromise.”

Hurn estimates around 15 to 20 per cent more of his senior leaders’ time is spent on dealing with complaints.

Some schools have introduced policies for dealing with “persistent or vexatious” complaints for when the standard complaints route has been exhausted.

The Kimichi independent secondary school in Birmingham’s policy states parents who “behave in an unreasonable manner” may face communication only by letters, or have a second staff member sit in on meetings.

Chris Passey, the school’s deputy headteacher, said it is “imperative to set clear expectations and boundaries. Parents need to be held accountable for their behaviour”.

He has taken calls ““demanding to know ‘why you put my child in a cage’”.

“The assumption that any child is automatically telling the truth is ridiculous.

“Parental complaints – especially ones that are unfounded, untrue or the result of groupthink from those blasted WhatsApp groups – take up a disproportionate amount of time … policies written to address this are the way forward.”

In Devon, the Ted Wragg Trust of 16 schools and the Blackdown Education Partnership of 10 schools both introduced ‘managing unreasonable behaviour’ policies. They include “temporary restrictions” for offending parents, and make clear any “libellous or defamatory comments” on social media will be reported.

Tamsin Frances, Ted Wragg’s executive director of people, says: “We begin from an assumption of goodwill, however strongly the feedback is vocalised”.

“It is a challenge. But we are committed to listening and responding to the ever-evolving landscape in this space.”

Nicole McCartney Creative Education Trust

Working to win back goodwill

So what is the solution?

Liz Shapland, co-director of school improvement consultancy HFL Education, said “the golden thread that runs through every solution – whether that’s tackling complaints or attendance – is parental support and engagement with the school”.

Maritime Academy, with 12 schools across the South East, has seen complaint volumes fall.

Chair of trustees Tiffany Beck attributes this to home visits. They take place before the new academic year and involve a class teacher and another staff member.

She says: “They aren’t a magical cure-all, but we’re finding they do help build meaningful, humanised relationships and trust.”

At Creative, McCartney is working on parent surveys to find out how much screen time children have, whether they eat family dinners together or eat breakfast before school – to improve the support they can offer families.

“It’s around gathering information to help, not just about parent satisfaction with schools,” she says.

Dr Nic Crossley, chief executive of the Liberty Academy Trust, a specialist trust supporting autistic children, says when issues are raised, meetings are arranged with families both “individually and in group forums”.

She adds the trust is “not afraid to make a change or acknowledge a mistake when warranted. This has resulted in better relationships and while we can never say we have no problems, we are working really hard to try to meet the needs of families.”

Jeremy Iver, headteacher at Stebon Primary School in East London, part of the LETTA Trust, made videos for parents to “share our expectations of attendance”.

The culture change was backed up with scripted morning calls to parents encouraging attendance, then at the end of the day to connect absence with missed learning. Its attendance now stands at 96.3 per cent.

“Ultimately, all these different measures helped to set up and maintain better partnerships with our parents,” Iver says.

At a system level, the Department for Education is working with Ofsted on data sharing around complaints to reduce duplication.

It is also trialling a gov.uk virtual assistant for parents and carers to help direct queries on issues including the school complaint process.

In its academies and commissioning review last year, DfE admitted there was “significant confusion and duplication” around the process for parental complaints which “creates burdens for schools”.

The Confederation of School Trusts also wants the Teaching Regulation Agency to only receive referrals from an employer or the police, not the public.

On her webinar, Wadlow urged schools to change with the times. She claimed that although institutions such as shops have “changed according to society’s needs … schools are identical now to what they were 20 years ago, and 20 years before that.”

However, she ended the call on a more positive note. “We do speak to a lot of schools getting it right for children. They’ve been very, very gentle, and they’re achieving amazing things.”