At the London AI Campus, everything begins with “connecting the dots”.

How does knowledge in the classroom link to real-world careers? How do skills in coding or AI literacy translate into opportunities in top tech companies?

And how can young people from disadvantaged backgrounds see themselves thriving in industries that, on the surface, feel out of reach?

For our students, these connections are no longer abstract.

Prime minister Keir Starmer himself has highlighted a long-ignored challenge. Students walking past some of the world’s most innovative tech and knowledge-based companies rarely envision themselves working inside.

The challenge, he said, is to change that, giving young people the skills, opportunities, and connections to step into those offices and shape the future of AI.

We’re partnering with Google

The campus is the result of a partnership between Camden Learning, Camden Council and Google, designed to boost AI skills and opportunities for local young people.

Camden Learning plays a central role, co-ordinating with schools, designing enrichment programmes and linking students with mentors and industry projects to reach those who might otherwise never see themselves in the tech workforce.

This mission has become more urgent. The curriculum assessment review aims to rebalance the curriculum to refresh the computing GCSE, and explore level 3 qualifications in data science and AI, alongside the introduction of new V-levels.

We are a step ahead, mentoring years 12 and 13 through our extracurricular programme, attended alongside A-level studies. It shows students how learning translates into real opportunities.

Our motto is ‘see it, believe it’

Our flagship programme AI Connect is built around the motto “see it, believe it”.

Students are taught core AI literacy, including AI fundamentals, robotics, machine learning and the critical reflection skills needed to understand both the potential and limitations of AI as a tool.

Students develop essential skills throughout, including creativity, analytical and critical thinking, ethical awareness and problem-solving.

Most importantly, they are supported to see that they belong in tech, and that a future in AI is both achievable and exciting.

Mentorship is central. Every student is paired with an industry mentor from Camden’s business community and national science, technology, engineering, arts, and maths (STEAM) organisations. These mentors model routes into AI, giving students guidance and belief in their potential.

How a shy student flourished

AJ, one of our students, impressed a chief people officer at Google with his curiosity and drive at a recent symposium – so much so that she said she would hire him on the spot if she could. She’s keen to follow his progress.

Eric, another student, described participating as “an utter privilege”. But he was quick to point out that it shouldn’t be: opportunities like these should be available to all.

One student, newly diagnosed with autism, arrived extremely shy and reluctant to speak. Within our supportive environment, she flourished, culminating in a hackathon presentation where she confidently answered challenging questions from industry judges.

The combination of practical learning, specialist teaching, and mentorship helped her connect the dots between who she is, what she can do, and where she can go.

Billy, who had never coded before, learned to debug and programme a robot, igniting a passion for problem-solving. Amyrah, initially uncertain about her post-school ambitions, is now applying to University College London’s Master’s programme in AI and robotics.

Representation is key to confidence

Representation and inclusion are central. Our intake is 40 per cent female, well above typical figures for tech education. Students from diverse backgrounds are gaining confidence.

Camden students are learning in the shadow of some of the world’s most innovative tech companies. Yet rather than being excluded, they are gaining access. They are learning to see it, believe it and achieve it.

Connecting the dots is the foundation of everything we do, from AI fundamentals to mentorship, from robotics projects to industry experiences. Every element is designed to link learning with opportunity.

As our first cohort prepares to graduate this summer, they will be joining together AI knowledge and practical skills with the confidence and networks to shape their own futures.