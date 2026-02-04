Founder of The Oracy Shift and teaching and learning lead at Maritime Academy Trust

Oracy must be nurtured across all settings – especially as navigating AI demands a mastery of language, says Michael Gardner

Enter a classroom in an affluent area and you are met by a cacophony of voices.

Whether debating, reasoning or articulating thoughts, the talk is planned and purposeful.

Walk into a school in a disadvantaged community and the contrast can be stark. For many reasons – often systemic – these classrooms frequently lack that same deliberate, focused talk.

While the attainment gap remains stubborn, the “silence gap” driving it is largely overlooked.

As the curriculum and assessment review (CAR) is scrutinised, we face a reality check: narrowing the attainment gap is impossible if we ignore the oracy divide.

The review rightly positions oracy as the “fourth R”. Social inequality is complex, but the poverty of language is fixable. Oracy is no longer a “nice-to-have”; it must be a non-negotiable that is nurtured across all settings.

Quality over quantity

Over 30 years ago, Hart and Risley identified the “30 Million Word Gap”.

While their specific figures have been challenged, the reality of language-poor households influencing oral development remains.

More recently, MIT research highlighted the real deficit lies with the quality of interaction: a lack of “conversational turns”.

In language-rich homes, children engage in continuous “serve and return” interactions.

Whether over dinner or on the way to school, they have ample opportunity to converse, debate, predict and question. In contrast, in households facing financial instability and time poverty, language often becomes purely directive and functional.

This contrast creates a widening chasm: the “Matthew Effect” of oracy.

Articulate learners get richer, accessing the curriculum with ease. Meanwhile, language-poor learners fall further behind, struggling to engage with the subject matter.

As they move up year groups, this attainment gap grows, and interventions become significantly less effective.

Gateway skills

While schools constantly battle with a widening attainment gap, the underlying language deficit presents a looming crisis for a generation preparing for an AI-driven economy.

As technology automates routine tasks, human skills such as collaboration, critical thinking and persuasion, will be prized even more by employers.

If oracy is treated as an “optional extra”, we risk sending our most disadvantaged young people into the working world with one hand tied behind their back.

These are not “soft skills”. In an AI age, they are “survival skills”. Mastering language is the gateway and schools are the gatekeepers.

Permission to proceed

Recognising oracy as the “fourth R”, the CAR provides a powerful mandate for change.

It validates forward-thinking leaders who already value its impact. Where oracy was previously sidelined in the pursuit of written evidence, it must now step into the spotlight as a serious pedagogical offer.

Becky Francis, chair of the review, calls for a shift from accidental, ad hoc talk to a more strategic approach.

Schools now have the impetus to make oracy the golden thread weaving through their plans, policies and curriculums. For schools serving deprived communities, this is the moment to place oracy at the heart of their mission.

The review grants schools the legitimacy to invest. Leaders can confidently ring-fence time, budget and resources to embed oracy purposefully.

However, school improvement is difficult and training is often shallow. For oracy to have a lasting impact on our most vulnerable learners, schools must act decisively, grounded in a shared understanding of why this change is so important.

Breaking the silence

The earlier the intervention, the greater our chance of narrowing the oracy divide. We can no longer pay lip service to “talk for learning”. Schools must urgently build a culture where oracy is explicitly valued.

If we are serious about supporting our most disadvantaged pupils, we cannot simply wait for the new curriculum to arrive.

The review has set the expectation. Now leaders must think strategically about how to begin. If we truly want to close the gap, we must first break the silence.