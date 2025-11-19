NEU members to walk out for six days over Star Academies' use of virtual teacher based hundreds of miles away for top set maths

Staff are set to strike for six days in December and January over a school’s roll-out of a “virtual teacher”, who teaches maths remotely to secondary pupils.

Star Academies‘ Valley Leadership Academy in Bacup, Lancashire, rolled out a “virtual teacher” (VT) for its top set year 9 to 11 maths classes in September, prompting backlash from unions.

The National Education Union (NEU) previously said members were prepared to walk out over the “dystopian” scheme.

On Monday, members voted in favour of striking, with an 82 per cent majority.

‘Children deserve real teacher’

They are due to walk out on Wednesday, December 3 as well as the following Wednesday and Thursday (December 10 and 11). They will also strike on three consecutive days in early January – from Wednesday 6 to Friday 8.

NEU members at the school are calling for the scheme – which can see pupils taught by a teacher from hundreds of miles away – to be removed. The NEU says teaching “is a relational human experience” and children “deserve to be taught by a real teacher”.

Responding to the strike announcement, a spokesperson for The Valley Leadership Academy described the “small-scale” scheme as a “targeted response to the national shortage of specialist maths teachers”.

“Our priority is, and always will be, to ensure pupils receive the highest quality teaching. Every child, wherever they live, deserves access to excellent teachers. No pupil should be disadvantaged because they live in an area where recruitment is difficult.

“This is about equality and social justice – ensuring that all children have the same opportunities to succeed.”

The spokesperson said the school has “worked constructively with all trade unions over recent months and addressed every concern raised”.

They said while they are “disappointed” by the strike action, they “remain committed to working positively with our NEU colleagues to resolve this matter”.

“The school will remain open, and pupils’ education will not be disrupted. Teachers and leaders will be on site to deliver lessons and support learning throughout.”

The NEU has not responded to a request for comment on how many staff could strike.

What is a virtual teacher?

Under the scheme, pupils use technology to interact with the teacher, including touch screens and electronic pens.`

The trust said using a VT, who would always be supported by an in-person staff member, means students “in disadvantaged communities [who] have had to settle for inconsistent teaching or long-term supply cover in core subjects” will get “exceptional teachers”.

The VT is considered a full-time member of staff, on a reduced timetable. They would be employed in the trust’s central team, but could work from home.

The BBC reported the teacher is based in Devon.

A job advert previously showed the salary was either on the main or upper pay scale, along with a £3,000 allowance per annum.

Star said the position would be paid more than a regular teacher because of the role’s “specialist nature”. They would focus on providing “high quality lessons virtually” to pupils aiming for grades 6 to 9 at GCSE.

More funding has been made available for another adult to be in the room – either a qualified teacher, a graduate teacher apprentice or higher-level teaching apprentice.

But the NEU said this person does not lead the teaching, and said Star has “failed to guarantee” there will be a qualified teacher in the classroom for every lesson.

‘Remove virtual teacher to avoid strike’

Ian Watkinson, Lancashire NEU Branch Secretary said: “Everyone can remember their favourite teacher at school – the one who looked out for them and helped unlock heir potential.

“Children at the Valley Leadership Academy deserve to have the best educational experience: a teacher in the room who can help them to learn.

“To avoid the need to strike, we call on Star Academies to remove the ‘virtual teacher’ programme from the Valley and to guarantee all pupils the basic right to be taught by a qualified teacher in the room.”

The union previously collected more than 500 signatures on a petition against the VT scheme, while those claiming to be parents and staff at the school expressed concerns.

Comments from the petition, shared with Schools Week, touched on a range of concerns including the lack of in-person interaction, how well the model will work for children with SEND and the impact on teachers’ career progression.

Before rolling out the scheme at Valley Leadership Academy, the trust trialled two “very limited” VT pilots in English at Highfield Leadership Academy in Blackpool, and in maths at Laisterdyke Leadership Academy in Bradford.

It said feedback from those directly involved was “overwhelmingly positive”.