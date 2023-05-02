Adila Rose sets out some practical tips for reducing the cost of residentials so that all learners can access this important cultural capital

Residentials change lives. They provide children with the opportunity to shine outside the classroom. But, as with so many things, the gap between those who can access them and those who can’t is growing wider. Many families are being forced to make the decision whether to heat or eat. In this situation, how can a school then ask parents to pay for a day trip, let alone a residential?

Schools also face their own barriers, with travel costs and teacher capacity all taking a toll on the enrichment/trip curriculum. However, there are ways to have an outdoor education experience for less money, if not free. Here’s what I wish I’d known when I was a teacher organising residential experiences.

Onsite residentials

If you have school grounds, use them. Local scout and guide groups may be able to lend camping kit. Learning Away is a great source of practical support for making the best use of school grounds and partnerships with charities.

Use local providers

While travel away from home is exciting, many of the benefits of residentials and trips can be achieved close to school gates. This has the added advantage of being able to walk or use local bus routes to the site, reducing costs and being green. The walk to the provider can be incorporated into the experience.

Many YHA hostels have free maps for local walks and hostels can be used as a base for pupils to refill water bottles and eat lunch.

Free residential planning visits

Many residential providers offer free teacher familiarisation/planning visits to test out the site and opportunities available. Using these planning visits can scaffold the trip with pre-stay activities, guidance for the day and post visit resources to ensure you get the most value from your stay.

Develop self-led approaches

A teacher-led approach can help reduce costs. This can be a daunting prospect, but there are many free online resources to support you. English Heritage, the National Trust and the Youth Hostel Association are all useful places to start.

Consider micro-volunteering

Using school grounds and local places for micro-volunteering and challenge activities can be a new way of having a trip with social purpose. Examples include litter picks in the community, creating bug hotels to support wildlife ecosystems, or what about a winter evening star count with CPRE?

Access bursaries and funding

Part payment towards a residential or trip can make it a reality. Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust offers a free class visit for Years 1-4 to one of its wetland centres, including free transport. Likewise, many charities like YHA and private companies like Hyundai also offer bursary schemes, so it is always worth asking. The Plan my school trip website can help you find free or bursary options for your school trip.

Take part in a pilot

Watch out for opportunities to be part of pilots and programmes run by charities. They often offer free or heavily subsidised trips in return for school input into co-design and evaluation. We do, so register with us to find out when we are looking for test pilots.

Buy social

Think about where your money goes. When you buy from a not-for-profit you help create sustainable programmes of work where every penny is reinvested in access and impact. That is good for you but also good for all other schools.

Travel bursaries

Many national parks and nature spaces can offer contribution to travel. This includes, for example, the New Forest National Park Authority and the South Downs National Park.

Go out of season

Lastly, don’t let the weather put you off; it can sometimes add to the experience! You can save lots of money by choosing to book a winter residential. The provider, or charities like The Outdoor Guide Foundation, can help ensure that pupils have the right outdoor kit.

Access to the outdoors is a fundamental part of our cultural capital. With a little creativity and research, every young person can have access to it irrespective of school or family finances.