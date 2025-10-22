Schools white paper delayed until next year

Autumn deadline will be missed as ministers take more time to consider controversial SEND reforms

The schools white paper will be delayed until “early in the new year”, government has announced today, as ministers take more time to draw up SEND reforms.

Government has consistently promised the white paper will be published in Autumn. Alongside SEND reforms, ministers had promised the paper would “lay the path for national renewal to take schools into the 2030s”.

However, education secretary Bridget Phillipson has told the education select committee in a letter today the white paper will now be published “early in the new year”.

The committee had called for ministers to urgently set out its SEND reform thinking.

Parents of children with special needs were up in arms after one of the government’s inclusion advisers said scrapping education, health and care plans was under consideration as part of the reforms.

‘Ramped-up engagement’ promised

But a government source said ministers wanted to “continue building consensus” around the controversial SEND changes before publishing their plan.

The delay means they can now undertake a “ramped-up period of engagement with parents and experts”, which new schools minister Georgia Gould will lead on.

It will also allow for wider sector reports on SEND reforms to be considered. For instance, the IPPR think tank is due to publish the findings from its own SEND taskforce tomorrow.

The Sutton Trust also published its own report earlier this month, and the children’s commissioner called for full EHCPs to be restricted to children with the most severe needs.

A government source added Phillipson is still “categorical that SEND reform is happening”. They also said there is still enough legislative time to enact any future reforms, despite the delay.

Tom Rees, chair of the government’s expert advisory group on inclusion, said SEND reforms are “both the most important and the most complex policy area in education today. There is lots of appetite for change, and it’s important to take the time to get this right.

“We have an opportunity to build on good practice that exists, and to build a more inclusive system that holds high ambition and expectations for every child — one that continually breaks down barriers to attendance, participation and learning across our education system.

SEND principles revealed

“Reform of this scale can’t be rushed and I welcome the additional time so that both the EAG and the government can continue to listen, develop and test ideas which build on the clear principles of reform set out by the education secretary today.”

Phillipson is due to set out the principles in her letter to the committee. Rees added: “We need to be able to provide high-quality support for children earlier – when and where they need it.

“This support needs to be more equitable, and accessed without the hurdles and bureaucracy that characterise today’s system. Crucially – we need to build a stronger evidence-base around what works; and need to strengthen partnerships between different parts of the system and trust with parents and families.”

Geoff Barton, who led the inclusion taskforce for the IPPR, added: “It’s such a contentious, fraught issue – in reality I’m quite pleased we’ve space to talk through the principles knowing the government is going to have to work through some really difficult stuff in the new year.

“The fact they are delaying shows the potential of these reforms to be the biggest education has had – making the system work for a lot more children.

“In order to do that, you need to get it right.”