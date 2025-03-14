Education secretary tells leaders to ban phones in all classrooms and the 'inclusion vs standards compromise' doesn't exist

The government’s new school-improvement squads will prioritise English and maths attainment, the quality of the reception year, attendance and inclusion, the education secretary has said.

Bridget Phillipson also told the ASCL leaders’ union conference that she expects all schools to keep phones out of the classroom, and that she has commissioned officials to examine “how we can more effectively monitor what’s happening on the ground”.

Leaders were also warned government will have to make more “difficult decisions” as “14 years of damage” across the sector “cannot be undone in simply eight months”.

She also stated: “There is proof that the inclusion versus standards compromise is no such thing.”

Here’s what you need to know…

1. The four priorities for RISE teams

The government’s new school improvement squads, known as RISE teams, launched last month. Among other things, they’ve been charged with brokering support for struggling schools.

They will also have a universal service for primaries and secondaries with minimal issues.

Phillipson revealed this morning this support will spread “best practice following four national priorities”.

One of these is “attainment with a focus on English and maths”. Another RISE team “priority” will be “reception-year quality”. The other two are attendance and inclusion.

“We will drive progress across the board, but especially for kids from tough backgrounds, and that progress must start early in life, when the possibilities still stretch out ahead.

“That’s why the [prime minister’s] plan for change also sets the milestone of a record number of children starting school ready to learn.”

2. Officials look for ways to monitor phone disruption

Phillipson revealed technology secretary Peter Kyle “has commissioned a study led by the University of Cambridge to assess the impact of social media and smartphones, strengthening the evidence base on their impact on children’s wellbeing”.

She added the devices “They have no place in our schools, and the government’s position is clear, you have our full backing in ridding our classrooms of the disruption of phones.

“And I know that will be the case in the overwhelming majority of your classrooms, but I expect it to be true in all classrooms. So I’ve tasked my officials to look at how we can more effectively monitor what’s happening on the ground.”

3. SEND best practice survey to launch

Tom Rees, CEO of Ormiston Academies Trust, was in November appointed chair of the government’s new expert advisory group on inclusion, which will oversee reforms aimed at making mainstream schools more inclusive.

Phillipson said he is working with researchers from ImpactED and “will launch a survey on best practice tomorrow”.

Dame Christine Lenehan, the government’s strategic adviser on SEND, is also “drawing on the wisdom of parents, professionals and leaders”.

Phillipson continued: “But this is a complex and difficult challenge. It will take time we need to get this right.”

4. ‘No inclusion vs standards compromise’

She also referenced a school in Sheffield with a 30-place integrated resource unit for autism, with SEND pupils spending “most of their time in mainstream lessons supported by specialist learning assistants”.

It “focuses not just on support but on outcomes too”, with attainment above local and national averages.

Pointing to this example, Phillipson said: “There is proof that the inclusion versus standards compromise is no such thing. They go together.”

5. Buckle up for more ‘difficult decisions’

During her speech, Phillipson stated chancellor Rachel Reeves “protected key education priorities at the budget, [including] £8bn for early years, a 5.5 percent pay award for schoolteachers”, despite “the toughest fiscal inheritance in a generation”.

But having made “some incredibly difficult decisions”, she stressed “more are coming”.

“I have to be blunt about our inheritance as a government, not just fiscally, but all the fabric of education too. You know this all too well.

“You see it every day, children turning up still in nappies, not able to speak, absences, stubbornly high, vacancies up, the SEND system creaking after years of neglect. The damage of 14 years cannot be undone in simply eight months.”