Government 'must begin making some inroads' into £13.8bn capital backlog, says union ahead of spring statement

The Treasury must restore £3.6 billion in “lost” capital funding, leaders have said, as teachers reported widespread problems with their school buildings.

The chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver her spring statement this afternoon ahead of a multi-year spending review in June.

Ahead of the announcement, the ASCL school leaders’ union is asking government to increase school revenue and capital funding, and wipe councils’ high needs deficits.

According to the National Audit Office, the Department for Education requested £4 billion a year between 2021 and 2025 but was only allocated £3.1 billion. This makes a total shortfall of £3.6 billion over that period.

“ASCL is calling on the Treasury to restore this lost capital expenditure,” the union said.

Most teachers working in overheated classrooms

The union has also published Teacher Tapp polling conducted on its behalf.

It shows 55 per cent of teachers reported classrooms that were too hot in summer because of poor ventilation. And 27 per cent reported classrooms that were too cold because of inadequate heating.

Eighteen per cent reported broken windows or doors, 15 per cent reported poor electrics and 11 per cent leaking ceilings.

The National Audit Office this year revealed a £13.8 billion backlog in maintenance on the school estate.

Pepe Di’Iasio, ASCL’s general secretary, said: “Large parts of the school estate are in a shocking condition because of years of underinvestment by the previous government.

“Schools and colleges simply don’t have the money to make the repairs and refurbishments that are necessary.

“This isn’t just about bricks and mortar but about ensuring that children are in suitable learning environments rather than shivering their way through the winter and being overheated in the summer.”

He said the government “must begin making some inroads into this backlog or school and college buildings will just continue to crumble and the cost of fixing them will get more and more expensive”.

‘Wipe SEND deficits and give schools £650m’

ASCL is also calling on the government to wipe deficits in council budgets for SEND provision. These are estimated to reach £4.6 billion by next March.

The union wants an additional £650 million to enable all schools to cover cost pressures next year.

It comes after Schools Week documented the growing funding storm facing schools from April.

Ministers last week admitted there is not enough headroom in school budgets to cover staff pay rises next year, meaning leaders face the prospect of making more cuts.

Meanwhile, although the government will provide £1 billion to cover schools’ increased national insurance contributions, some say the grant falls short by as much as 35 per cent.

Di’Iasio said he was “conscious that the national financial situation is tight but all we are asking for is enough money to keep things going without having to make further cuts”.

“These aren’t extravagant requests but basic necessities. We think that’s what parents have every right to expect.”