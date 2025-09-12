Ofsted has been accused of leaning heavily on parents’ views to “force through” its “preferred” model of inspection.

While withholding analysis of its consultation response, the inspectorate has published details of research it commissioned via YouGov, on parents’ reactions to report cards.

A poll of 1,090 parents and focus groups “showed strong parental support”, it said.

Seven in 10 preferred the “new-look” report cards, with nine in 10 saying they were “easy to understand”.

The consultation report contains no quantitative data, or direct quotes from feedback.

But the “what we heard from parents” section contains specific data, and seven quotes from parents, all positive.

“We are delighted that our new approach is thoroughly viewed as an improvement by parents,” said Ofsted.

‘We want to get it right for parents’

Paul Whiteman, the general secretary of the NAHT, accused Ofsted of using “small-scale parental polling and focus groups” to “force through” its “preferred” model of inspection, rather than listening to sector concerns.

He said while grading “might appear clear for parents”, judging schools across up to nine areas in a two-day inspection “seriously risks them being given unfair and misleading judgements”.

Daniel Kebede

Daniel Kebede, the general secretary of the National Education Union, also accused Ofsted of “leaning…heavily” on its poll of parents.

In January, Ofsted said on its new inspections: “We want to get it right for parents and carers. First and foremost, that’s who Ofsted works for. And that also means getting it right for the profession.”

Detailing its reforms in a press release on Tuesday, “parents” were mentioned 24 times, while “leaders” were mentioned just four times, and “staff” once.

Professor Julia Waters, the sister of headteacher Ruth Perry who took her own life after an inspection, told School Week: “Despite the coroner’s warning of a risk of future deaths, Ofsted and the government are once again prioritising ‘ease of message to parents’ over ‘teacher welfare’. This is reckless, dangerous and complacent.”