Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted confirms state school inspections to resume on December 1

Routine inspections have been paused since July but will resume next month

Routine inspections have been paused since July but will resume next month

20 Nov 2025, 16:53

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
The DfE is offering schools and trusts improvement support to deal with Covid problems

Ofsted has confirmed routine inspections under its new ‘report card’ framework will be beginning at state schools on December 1.

Routine inspections have been paused this term while Ofsted launches its reformed inspection framework, meaning none have taken place since July.

Ofsted’s new framework was launched last Monday (November 10), but has initially been rolled out to schools that have volunteered for inspection.

The watchdog previously said routine inspections at state schools “will be introduced on or after December 1, depending on the number of schools that volunteer”.

It today confirmed it will be returning to routine inspections on December 1, meaning schools could get the call in as little as 11 days’ time.

There will then be a pause on routine inspections during the week before Christmas – the week commencing December 15 – to allow for inspector training, before inspections resume in the new year.

Under the reformed inspection system, schools are judged using a five-grade system across a minimum of six inspection areas.

Leaders have warned the plans will make the system more complicated and burdensome for schools, not less. A wellbeing impact report commissioned by the watchdog warned the new report cards will create more anxiety for leaders with already “concerningly high” stress levels.

But speaking at the Schools and Academies Show in Birmingham yesterday, chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver said inspections “should feel energising” to leaders.

“I want you to feel comfortable and motivated by the changes,” he said. “Not anxious, but energised by a system that accounts for the complexity and richness of what happens in your schools every single day.

“This is truly a bold, defining change that fundamentally reshapes how we think about schools, and hopefully, how you all think about yourselves.”

Latest education roles from

Deputy Principal, Curriculum & Quality

Deputy Principal, Curriculum & Quality

City College Plymouth

View job
Group Principal & Chief Executive

Group Principal & Chief Executive

Windsor Forest Colleges Group

View job
Regional Education Directors

Regional Education Directors

Lift Schools

View job
Director of Education

Director of Education

Chartered College of Teaching

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Six tips for improving teaching and learning for vocabulary and maths

The more targeted the learning activity to a student’s ability level, the more impactful it will be.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From lesson plans to financial plans: Helping teachers prepare for the Autumn budget and beyond

Specialist Financial Adviser, William Adams, from Wesleyan Financial Services explains why financial planning will be key to preparing for...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

IncludEd Conference: Get Inclusion Ready

As we all clamber to make sense of the new Ofsted framework, it can be hard to know where...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Helping every learner use AI responsibly

AI didn’t wait to be invited into the classroom. It burst in mid-lesson. Across UK schools, pupils are already...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted
Exclusive

Ofsted slammed over consultation analysis method (and still keeps it secret)

Experts warn of 'risk' decision-makers at inspectorate were not 'provided with the relevant information'

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Ofsted tweaks inspection framework just days before roll-out

Changes come after concerns in pilot inspections over increased workload, pressure on staff and how achievement is evaluated

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted
Paul Whiteman

High Court rejects NAHT’s Ofsted report card challenge

Leaders' union to consider appeal and will consult members on industrial action after judicial review application refused

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Nudge unit calls for ‘eye-catching’ national Ofsted inspection survey

The Behavioural Insights Team also recommends Ofsted 'emphasise' in inspector training how to reduce the formality of conversations

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *