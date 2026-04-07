Number of exam grades challenged declines by 18 per cent

The number of exam grades that were challenged at appeal has dropped by more than 18 per cent in a year, despite the number of appeals going up.

New figures released by Ofqual show 2,170 GCSE, AS and A Level grades were challenged at appeal in 2024-25, down 18.3 per cent from 2,655 the previous year.

Over the same period, there was a 0.1 per cent decrease in the total number of results issues, meaning the drop in grades challenged is not explained by changes to entry patterns.

The number of appeals submitted also increased marginally by 7.5 per cent, from 1,795 to 1,930.

An individual appeal can cover more than one grade, for example if a school or college submits an appeal against its results for a qualification that more than one of its students has taken.

At the same time, one grade might be challenged by multiple appeals.

There were 1,165 appeals received for GCSEs and 770 for AS and A Levels in the 2024-25 academic year, with both showing a slight increase compared to the previous year.

The appeals involved challenges to 1,255 GCSE grades, a 12.6 per cent decrease, and resulted in 500 grades being changed, down 5.8 per cent.

At AS and A-level, 910 grades were challenged, a drop of 25.1 per cent, while 215 grades were changed, a 1.4 per cent increase.

Small increase in upheld appeals

The number of grades challenged at appeal represents just 0.03 per cent of the 6.7 million results issued in the 2024-25 academic year.

An Ofqual spokesperson said: “The vast majority of results are not challenged each year, and it is good to see this number continue to fall.

“This reflects the hard work of students, teachers and awarding organisations, and our continued commitment to maintaining high standards in qualifications.”

The proportion of appeals upheld increased slightly compared to last year, from 54.2 per cent to 56.6 per cent.

Of the upheld appeals, 70.2 per cent were associated with a grade change.

Appeals can be submitted for several reasons, including to contest the outcome of a review of marking or moderation, malpractice, or a decision on reasonable adjustments or special consideration.

The most common reason for an appeal was “review of marking – marking error”, which accounted for 74.4 per cent of appeals.