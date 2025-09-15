Home All news
SEND

New minister reveals SEND reform principles

Georgia Gould promises to put teacher and pupil voice 'at forefront' of reforms - and commits to 'legal right to additional support'

Georgia Gould promises to put teacher and pupil voice 'at forefront' of reforms - and commits to 'legal right to additional support'

15 Sep 2025, 20:38

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The voices of children, their families and teachers will be “at the forefront” of SEND reforms, the new education minister has said, as she promised “there will always be a legal right to additional support”.

Georgia Gould, recently appointed as minister of state for school standards, told MPs in a high-profile Parliamentary debate her four principles for SEND reform, including prioritising early intervention and ensuring pupils don’t travel “miles” for support.

MPs gathered in Westminster Hall this evening for a debate prompted by a petition with over 125,000 signatures calling on government to “retain legal right to assessment and support in education for children with SEND”.

Government is said to be considering scrapping or restricting education, health and care plans – legal documents that guarantee a certain level of support for pupils.

Dame Christine Lenehan, the government’s strategic adviser on SEND, told this newspaper earlier this year that officials were considering a shake up of the EHCPs system that would likely lead to a narrowing or new structure of support.

Part of that “conversation” was about whether EHCPs should only apply to special school pupils, she said.

Four principles for reform

During today’s three-hour, standing-room-only debate, scores of MPs, including those from the governing Labour Party, stood up to raise concerns about upcoming SEND reforms, due to be set out in a schools white paper this term.

Gould, a former leader of Camden Council, told Parliament there are “a number of principles that are guiding me … in the new role”.

“Firstly, that the voices of children, young people and their families, of teachers and those supporting them have to be at the forefront of reform. And over the last year, the secretary of state and my predecessor has spent a huge amount of time with families to make sure that their voices are heard.

“The second principle I wanted to set out that I think we’ve heard from almost every speaker is that children need to get support when issues first appear, that early intervention has to be the basis of reform.

“Thirdly, that children with special educational needs shouldn’t have to go miles away from their families and communities to get the right support. We need to invest in support within our communities

“And…finally, the support for young people to thrive is not just for schools. I think I heard the word collaboration, co-design so many times in this debate.

“So it’s about play, it’s about youth clubs, it’s about local health services. It’s about workplaces that celebrate neurodiversity. This is one in five of our young people. We all know somebody who has special educational needs, and those individuals, they bring so much creativity, so many ideas.”

‘Always a legal right’ to SEND support

Gould added she “saw so many families let down” in her 14 years working in local government.

“So my commitment is as we move forward, that we need to work with the parents who’ve turned up, the parents who signed the petition to get this right for families and to set out reforms that really transform young people’s lives.”

During her speech, Gould also sought to reassure MPs that “the secretary of state for education has made it absolutely clear that under this government, no child will be left behind.

“And we will reform the system so children with special educational needs are at the heart of the education system. And there will always be a legal right to additional support for children and young people with special educational needs.”

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Educators launch national AI framework to guide schools and colleges

More than 250 schools and colleges across the UK have already enrolled in AiEd Certified, a new certification framework...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How Learner-Led Computing Promotes Student Engagement

For 15 years, Apps for Good has been championing digital education, empowering young people from all backgrounds - especially...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How smarter buying can help UK schools make ends meet

UK schools are under financial duress – but digital procurement has the potential to save money, eliminate inefficiencies and...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Retirement planning and financial resilience – what do teachers need to think about?

Regional Manager, Oonagh Morrison, from Wesleyan Financial Services, discusses how financial resilience can impact retirement planning.

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

SEND
Exclusive

Ex-DfE civil servant takes up role at SEND contract firm

Consultancy held contract for 'delivering better value' SEND programme which aimed to cut new EHCPs

Ruth Lucas

SEND
Exclusive

Now the armed forces flag SEND system failures

MP says council delay in issuing an EHCP for a service child is causing 'serious operational problems'

John Dickens

SEND
Dame Rachel de Souza

Restrict EHCPs to pupils with most severe needs, says children’s commissioner

Report calls for education, health and care plans to be split into three tiers of support

Freddie Whittaker

SEND

Members of taskforce on ‘broken’ SEND system named

Former education secretary, children's commissioner and trust leaders among members

Ruth Lucas

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *