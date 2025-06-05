National Institute of Teaching gains degree-awarding powers

Move means government's flagship teacher training provider will award its own PGCE to trainees

The National Institute of Teaching (NIoT) has been granted the power to award degrees, in a move it says takes it closer to becoming a “specialist, school-led university for the teaching profession”.

From September, the government’s flagship teacher training provider will award its own postgraduate certificate of education (PGCE) to its students.

Teacher trainers without such powers have to partner with universities to award trainee teachers their final qualification.

Set up by academy trusts Star Academies, the Harris Federation, Outwood Grange and Oasis, NIoT has been granted the new powers by the Office for Students, the higher education regulator, following a multi-year assessment.

Melanie Renowden

Melanie Renowden, NIoT’s CEO, said the powers “mean we can more effectively combine the academic enquiry and practice-based learning that new teachers need when they are building fundamental knowledge and habits.

“We believe that taking this school-led and research-informed approach to educators’ professional development will pay long-term dividends for the teachers themselves and for the generations of children they will teach.

“Developing and retaining great teachers is a societal and economic priority. Quality teaching equips children with choice and opportunity, prepares the citizens of the future, and is an essential foundation for prosperity and growth.”

‘A significant advancement’

Launched in 2022, NIoT offers teacher training, mentoring and early career support, alongside a range of leadership courses.

The government-funded organisation has previously been criticised after it emerged that recruits from two of its founders – Harris and Star – counted towards its recruitment figures in 2023-24.

Sir Dan Moynihan, chief executive Harris and chair of the NIoT Board, said the new powers represented “a significant advancement in our work on teacher education and recognition of our rigorous academic standards.

“We will use the powers granted to us to continue developing high-quality teachers, ensuring they are well-equipped to meet the needs of pupils today – particularly those facing the greatest challenges.

“Above all we will remain grounded in schools, prioritising what all teachers and leaders want: delivering what works best for children.”

It comes as the sector continues to face a huge teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

According to the National Foundation for Education Research (NFER), unfilled vacancies reached six per thousand teachers last academic year – double the pre-pandemic rate and six times higher than when records began in 2010-11.

The government has pledged to recruit an additional 6,500 teachers by the end of this Parliament.

But government officials have admitted delivering the flagship election manifesto pledge to recruit 6,500 new teachers is a “significant challenge”.