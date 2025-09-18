Home All news
Ofsted

NAHT to consider industrial action over Ofsted reforms

Snap poll during meeting of 2,000 heads finds 9 in 10 back exploring industrial options

Snap poll during meeting of 2,000 heads finds 9 in 10 back exploring industrial options

18 Sep 2025, 16:24

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

The leadership of the NAHT headteachers’ union is considering whether to ballot members for industrial action over Ofsted reforms, Schools Week has learned.

During an emergency online meeting on Tuesday, almost 2,000 NAHT members were asked if they would support exploring industrial options. Eighty-nine per cent voted yes.

The NAHT’s ruling executive committee will now consider whether to formally ballot members.

The union said members on the call, whose schools are estimated to educate 900,000 pupils between them, “aired serious worries about the planned new system”.

“They included concerns that the continued use of crude grading would perpetuate a high-stakes inspection regime. They said this would harm the wellbeing and mental health of themselves and their staff, while failing to offer parents a reliable gauge of schools’ effectiveness.”

Unions cannot take action directly against inspection reform, but can take it on the grounds of risk to their members’ health and safety or their wellbeing.

Ofsted ‘lost sight of original rationale’

The reforms were set in motion following the suicide in 2022 of headteacher Ruth Perry. In 2023, an inquest ruled an Ofsted inspection had contributed to her death.

The response of Ofsted’s chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver has been to propose replacing the current system of four grades across up to six inspection areas with five grades across up to eight areas, with a further judgment for safeguarding.

The NAHT said members had “expressed concerns that Ofsted and the government appeared to have lost sight of the original rationale for the reforms – the tragic death of Ruth Perry”.

Paul Whiteman, NAHT’s general secretary, said: “This was the biggest turnout we have had at a meeting of our members since the pandemic, and the strength of feeling was palpable.

“We heard loud and clear that these plans simply do not have the support of the profession and should not go ahead in their current state. Rolling them out would pose clear risks to the health and wellbeing of school leaders and teachers.”

Legal challenge updated following wellbeing report

Schools Week understands the NAHT has also updated the terms of its legal challenge against the reforms, which was filed in the High Court earlier this year, following the publication of an independent review of the wellbeing impact of the proposals.

In the report, Sinead Mc Brearty, chief executive of the charity Education Support, warned new Ofsted report cards will create more anxiety for leaders with already “concerningly high” stress levels.

Whiteman added: “The worrying findings of Ofsted’s own independent wellbeing assessment should have been a red flag, but instead it has rushed ahead regardless, tinkering around the edges while failing to properly work through the recommendations of this assessment.

“We will now liaise with our national executive committee to consider next steps – but we are appealing once again to Ofsted and government to put the brakes on these hugely flawed plans.”

Ofsted was approached for comment.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Educators launch national AI framework to guide schools and colleges

More than 250 schools and colleges across the UK have already enrolled in AiEd Certified, a new certification framework...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How Learner-Led Computing Promotes Student Engagement

For 15 years, Apps for Good has been championing digital education, empowering young people from all backgrounds - especially...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How smarter buying can help UK schools make ends meet

UK schools are under financial duress – but digital procurement has the potential to save money, eliminate inefficiencies and...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Retirement planning and financial resilience – what do teachers need to think about?

Regional Manager, Oonagh Morrison, from Wesleyan Financial Services, discusses how financial resilience can impact retirement planning.

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

Ofsted relies on parents’ views as it ‘forces through’ inspection changes

Inspectorate withholds analysis of consultation responses, but publishes parent polling

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted
Exclusive

Ofsted keeps report cards support (or lack of) secret

Unions blast the watchdog after it only provides a narrative summary of responses to its consultation

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Ofsted report cards revealed: Fewer judgments, renamed grades

Inspectorate says ‘biggest changes in Ofsted history’ will deliver ‘absolute clarity’ for schools and parents – but unions slam...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Ofsted report cards: the 8 big changes you need to know 

Renamed headline grades, fewer inspection areas and bigger teams planned

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *