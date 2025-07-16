Movers and Shakers: E-ACT, Horizons trust, NASEN, EPI

This week’s movers and shakers include an international netball umpire, a football manager leadership expert and an owner of 500,000 American radio jingles

Pete Kirkbride, chief education officer, E-ACT

Start date: September

Current job: National education director of secondary, E-ACT

Interesting fact: An army child, Pete attended five primary and four secondary schools.

Abbie Watts, director of SEND, Odyssey Collaborative Trust

Start date: September

Current job: SENCo at the Village Federation, Derbyshire

Interesting fact: Abbie has converted her second camper van to enjoy school holidays.

Adam Dabin, chief executive, Horizons Education Trust

Start date: September

Current job: Director of SEND, Unity Schools Partnership

Interesting fact: Adam is a very happy fan of Tottenham Hotspur after years of pain [the club recently won its first trophy for 17 years].

Kate Mann, national education director of primary, E-ACT

Start date: September

Current job: Deputy national director of primary, E-ACT

Interesting fact: Kate is an international netball umpire and in 2023 officiated in the first Netball World Cup to be held in an African country.

Phillipa Sherlock-Lewis, chair of the National Association for Special Educational Needs (NASEN)

Start date: June

Concurrent job: chief executive, PA Community Trust

Interesting fact: Phillipa has championed inclusive practice across mainstream education settings and believes passionately in the right of every child and young person to access a high-quality education.

Geoff Barton, Trustee, Education Policy Institute

Start date: September

Former job: general secretary, the Association of School and College Leaders

Interesting fact: Geoff has a collection of more than 500,000 American radio jingles (and once held an ambition to become Radio 1’s breakfast show DJ).

Phil Denton, chief operating officer, EdStart Schools

Start date: June

Former job: Director of education at an edtech company and headteacher of St Bede’s Catholic High School, Ormskirk

Interesting fact: Phil co-wrote The First 100 Days: Lessons in Leadership from the Football Bosses, drawing insights from premier league managers to shape leadership strategies in education and beyond.