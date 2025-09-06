Letters to the editor, 5 September 2025

Schools Week's legendary cartoonist hangs up his pen, perceptions of behaviour diverge, and a data disaster looms

I was saddened to hear that Schools Week’s legendary cartoonist Stan Dupp is “hanging up his pencil”.

I came across him on Twitter many years ago, and I was immediately impressed with his ability to capture the absurdity of working in education with wit, warmth and humour. We quickly became friends and ‘Stan’ would send me little sketches.

In 2017, there was an outcry from the early years community when Ofsted published Bold Beginnings. I led the social media charge to some extent, and ‘Stan’ took the opportunity to send me a portrait depicting me as Merida, from Disney’s Brave. I really felt like I had arrived in the education world!

Malcolm (his real name) went on to draw the cartoons for our Firm Foundations conferences. He was generous with his time and work and became a valued and trusted colleague.

Over the years I’ve featured in a few of his cartoons, and it’s always a huge honour, but nothing will beat the thrill of that first “Brave” moment. I wish him a long and happy retirement.

Ruth Swailes, Educational consultant and early years strategy lead, Wirral Council

Schools Week’s coverage of the government’s annual behaviour survey reveals teacher perceptions that behaviour remains a significant challenge, and one that is getting worse, not better. (Schools more disorderly and parents less supportive of behaviour rules, 1 September)

Meanwhile, however, inspection outcomes for behaviour and attitudes have been “Good” or better in more than 90 per cent of schools over the same period.

Is there any other aspect of the inspection framework so apparently out of sync with stated frontline experience?

Either feedback from the profession is unrepresentative, or the inspection process is failing to capture the reality of behaviour in schools.

If the former, then we would do well to have more robust data with which to counter the claims being made. And if the latter, then it must lead us to question the value of including a behaviour grade in the framework at all.

Either way, such a gulf in perception between those within the profession and those who inspect it cannot be ignored.

Michael Merrick, Diocesan schools commissioner, Diocese of Lancaster

School staff data being compromised by a cyber-attack over the summer is shocking, but more breaches are inevitable. (School staff personal data potentially ‘compromised’ in Intradev cyber attack, 28 August).

According to the government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025, nearly half of primaries and 60 per cent of secondaries reported cyber incidents last year.

What’s at stake is some of the most sensitive data imaginable: medical records, safeguarding logs, EHCPs and details about looked-after children. A single breach could expose vulnerable pupils to real-world harm.

Yet many schools still lack the understanding of risk, sufficient budgets, training and support to defend themselves.

Sadly, professional organisations which offer (often free) cybersecurity training to staff and students remain under-utilised.

We desperately need every educational leader to recognise that cybersecurity isn’t a nice-to-have or tick-box exercise but fundamental to their duty of care.

Likewise, policy makers and the cybersecurity sector must ensure protection comes before profit so that safety is accessible to all.

Jo Starsmeare, Director, Evolve-IT Ltd

