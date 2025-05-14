Inclusion 2028: DfE extends SEND sports initiative

£300,000 funding allocated for first year, but decision beyond that must wait for spending review

The government will extend a sports initiative for pupils with SEND for another three years, ministers have announced.

The scheme will get £300,000 funding for the first year, but a decision on funding levels beyond next year have not yet been made.

The Department for Education will today set out details of its “Inclusion 2028” programme. The previous iteration, Inclusion 2024, ran for three years from 2021.

Under the programme, a network of 50 schools partnered with the Youth Sport Trust, will provide training to teachers to help deliver lessons “that meet the diverse needs of all pupils – including those with physical, sensory, cognitive, communication or social and emotional needs”.

Schools Week understands the funding for the first year is consistent with the previous programme, but that it will be expected to reach more schools.

The DfE said funding for years two and three would be “up to £300,000 a year”, and “will be confirmed as part of the spending review”, due to complete in June.

It said the funding came after an “open competition for a grant to increase and improve pupils with SEND’s access to PE, sport and physical activity.

Scheme will work with over 8,000 schools

The government said the scheme would work with over 8,000 schools upskill “10,000 teachers and practitioners” and improve PE and sport for more than 240,000 pupils with SEND. It will also set up 600 new extra-curricular clubs.

Schools minister Catherine McKinnell said: “Sport has the unique power to break down barriers, build confidence and foster a sense of belonging.

“Inclusion 2028 will ensure young people experience the benefits of sport and physical activity, from improved mental wellbeing and teamwork skills to greater resilience.”

The scheme will be delivered by a consortium of the Youth Sport Trust, ParalympicsGB, Swim England, Activity Alliance and nasen and supported by the Association for PE, the National Network of Parent Carer Forums and Sport for Confidence.

The consortium “has developed a programme in which the funding that goes directly to schools is maximised”, the DfE said.

The majority of the funding is provided directly by YST to the lead inclusion school network. And all training, whether face to face or online and resources developed “will be freely available for every school in England to access”.

This means that although funding isn’t “directly received by other schools outside of the lead school network to release staff…all will be able to benefit from the resources and training- whether it be face to face, online, recorded, or resource based”.