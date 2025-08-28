How to make your school library a truly inclusive space

Your school library can be a powerhouse of support and a hub of belonging for every pupil in the school. Here's how

It sounds obvious, but the school library is a part of the whole school community. This surely indicates that the library should serve the whole school community, not just one or two particular groups.

The great power of a school library is its ability to reflect every single person in the school, regardless of age, race, gender, sexuality, reading interest or reading ability.

The library presents an opportunity to offer something to all members of a school community, whether that’s a book that captures the curiosity of a reader, a display that highlights a particular cause, an activity that speaks directly to a young person’s interests or a route to learning that might not be possible within the confines of the curriculum.

An inclusive space

The library can often be the only place some pupils feel safe during break and lunchtimes. It is a space where they can escape the ‘noise’ of the playground, perhaps finding solace in the pages of a book or magazine.

Libraries have a unique ability to cater for all kinds of interests and abilities, whether that’s the space itself or the activities and support the librarian provides.

For all these reasons, school libraries can be a powerhouse of support for SEND and EAL pupils, providing time and appropriate resources to support their learning.

As a school librarian, I ran reading buddies programmes for struggling readersin Year 7, supported Year 10 students taking ASDAN with project skills development and, in one school, worked with an external refugee support service to provide basic adult literacy for parents.

Dedicated staff

These examples highlight the strength of school libraries in delivering equitable provision. Truly inclusive libraries make all pupils feel welcome and valued by providing the varied levels of support necessary for everyone to have access to the social, emotional and academic benefits of school.

But maintaining a library that is truly inclusive is only possible when it is run by a dedicated staff member. A knowledgeable and empathetic librarian meets children and young people where they are, offering personalised access to books and reading opportunities that are appropriate to each pupil’s needs, abilities and circumstances.

It is through this responsive approach that libraries become fully inclusive, giving every pupil equitable access to the transformative power of books and reading.

A collaborative role

Vital though such librarians are, they can’t operate effectively in isolation. Building relationships with pupils and staff alike was central to every success I had as a librarian. Opportunities for collaboration are key to ensuring that the invitation to be part of the school library reaches everyone.

For the whole school community to feel invited and able to access the resources the library offers, the school librarian needs to work together with all school staff to ensure the library is visible and noticed.

As a librarian, I implemented a memorable history project with the entire Year 9 cohort that required all 300 students to read a work of historical fiction, whether a traditional novel, short story or graphic novel. This project was a gateway for meaningful engagement with pupils who had not previously used the library.

By allowing pupils to look around the library and choose materials that resonated with their interests or reading preferences, we showed them that not only did the library house books and other material that they might genuinely want to read, but also that they had the permission and skills necessary to navigate and use the space independently.

A unique offer

As my recent visits to School Library Association member schools demonstrated, the priorities and roles of school libraries and the librarians working in them vary greatly. However, the overarching theme of offering a space for all pupils to feel welcomed and like they belong underpinned the approach of every librarian I spoke to.

From the open mic afternoon where students come in to read aloud from a book they love to the opportunity to play Top Trumps at breaktime and from the academic rigour offered to sixth formers keen to share their love of reading to the challenge of delivering a supportive library service on just a few hours a week, every approach was different, but a sense of community and belonging was at the heart of each one.

