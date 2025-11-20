5 lessons from top trusts on parent communication

Families do not always feel listened to or understood in school communications. Here's some top tips to resolve that

Families do not always feel listened to or understood in school communications. Here's some top tips to resolve that

A report published today by Edurio and the communications consultancy I run, Sparrowhawk, digs into the growing issue of parent communications.

We drew on the voices of more than 72,000 parents and carers in England to discover what’s good, and what’s going wrong.

Overall, the findings reveal that families typically feel informed about what’s happening in school.

However, they don’t always feel listened to, understood, or fully understand how decisions are made.

We focused on three academy trusts with strong reputations for building positive relationships with parents: Nova Education Trust, Big Education Trust and the Ted Wragg Trust.

Five key lessons stood out…

1. Treat comms as culture, not admin

The most effective trusts say communication is not an operational task, but the foundation of relationships.

Ted Wragg describes communication as “the thread that holds everything together”, while Nova and Big Education see it as the way they build trust, empathy and a shared identity.

A few years ago, leaders at St Luke’s C of E School, part of the Ted Wragg Trust, identified through a parent survey that communication between home and school needed greater clarity.

The school invited parents in to share their experiences. A working group of parents was set up to examine how messages were being received – looking at key points of contact, response times, expectations and escalation routes.

The group also collaborated with school leaders to create a ‘clear communications’ commitment. Within a year, satisfaction with school communication increased by 16 percentage points.

Other schools have also adopted the policy, which was embedded as part of a wider communications standard launched this year.

2. Focus on tone and clarity – not volume

At Nova, families said they felt overwhelmed by too many channels; emails, newsletters and apps all competing for attention.

At Robert Miles Infant School, leaders simplified everything into one clear platform and connected updates through a predictable weekly newsletter.

Families say this has given them confidence and cut the stress of searching for information. The approach is about clarity, calm and consistency, not a flood of messages.

Dave Thompson, headteacher at the Nottingham University Academy of Science and Technology, another Nova school, added that parental messages should be “positive, personal and easy to act on. That way, when a difficult message comes, it’s balanced by many positive ones”.

3. Show that feedback leads to action

Too often, families are asked for views but never see the outcome. But trusts that communicate best close that loop.

Several Nova schools publish short “You Said, We Did” updates that set out the changes made in response to parent feedback.

These might include adjustments to the timing of newsletters or more accessible information about SEND support.

While it’s a small step, it signals that parental voice matters and so builds confidence for future engagement.

4. Begin every relationship with warmth

High-performing trusts also make sure the first contact with a family is positive.

At the Ted Wragg Trust’s West Exe School, staff make personal welcome calls to year 7 families during the first week of term to share something encouraging about each child.

Jen Fook, the trust’s executive director for communications, says: “There may be disappointments later, but starting well and building trust from the beginning changes the tone of everything that follows.”

5. Meet families in their own space

School 360 in East London, part of Big Education Trust, wanted communication to be about listening, rather than telling.

Before the new school opened, staff held consultations in a community café, hosted by a vicar, to hear what families wanted.

These informal sessions continue half-termly. Parents now help to write funding bids, lead after-school clubs and co-design events.

By meeting families on their own ground, the school builds trust and shared ownership. Communication becomes collaboration, not a means of broadcast.