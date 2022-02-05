An influential committee that recommends education figures for top gongs is to get a new chair.

Sir Dan Moynihan, the chief executive of the Harris Federation, is stepping down as chair of the government’s education honours committee after six years. Chairs can only serve two three-year terms.

Moynihan was a member of the committee for five years before becoming its chair.

Other members of the eight-strong committee include Dame Sally Coates, the director of United Learning, Sir Hamid Patel, the chief executive of Star Academies, Dame Alison Peacock, the head of the Chartered College of Teaching and Susan Acland-Hood, the permanent secretary at the Department for Education.

The committee assesses nominations put forward by members of the public, government departments and professional bodies. Members then make recommendations for the new year and birthday honours.

According to the government’s job advert, unpaid chairs are “independent members who are experts in their fields” and have “outstanding integrity”.

They must help “build pipelines of possible future nominees”. Applications closed on Monday.