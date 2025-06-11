Consultation launched on the definition of support staff ahead of launch of new pay body

Academy trust chief executives will not be defined as school support staff under plans to re-establish a national pay negotiating body, under plans proposed by government.

The Department for Education has today launched a consultation on the school support staff negotiating body (SSSNB), which is due to be reinstated under ministers’ flagship employment rights bill.

The SSSNB will provide a dedicated forum for negotiating pay, terms, and conditions for school support staff, ministers have said.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “We are consulting on a number of areas to ensure that the body is set up to reflect the context in schools today.

“That understanding is essential to ensure that the transition to the SSSNB does not disadvantage school support staff or move them onto less favourable terms because of new agreements.”

Trust execs removed

Schools Week revealed last year how chief executives and central team staff fell within the definition of support staff under the terms of the legislation.

Consultation documents acknowledged this “broad definition”, and government is now seeking to remove those roles.

This includes CEOs, COOs and CFOs, all of whose “roles have distinct characteristics and needs that differ from those of support staff”.

Last year, Jean Boyle, head of education at Stone King, said the drafting of the legislation was “really confusing”.

The papers show that the current definition “only includes academy staff working wholly at one or more academies”. It also does not cover those working in both maintained and academy settings.

What about agency workers?

Under the plans, DfE will include trust staff “who work from locations other than academies” but whose work “would otherwise be in scope” in the definition.

The changes mean “HR officers or administrative staff working from a head office” would be brought into scope, along with those “carrying out work in other locations such as maintained schools”.

Officials are also consulting to understand “potential scale of change” bringing agency workers into the SSSNB would have.

They believe that doing so would mean agency worker contracts would have to change, entitling them to “at least the minimum pay and the core conditions agreed for support staff”.

They would also need to be represented on the body itself.

Pay ‘call for evidence’

“We think it may only be realistic to include agency workers who have a contract with an agency and work only in school settings – like directly employed school support staff – in the SSSNB in future. We want to test this idea,” the documents said.

Through the consultation, government has also launched a support staff pay and conditions “call for evidence”. This will support DfE’s “understanding of current arrangements and inform the transition to the new system”.

But the papers noted that the “precise way” the body will operate – including how it sets pay and the “content of any core terms and conditions” – will be determined by the SSSNB once it’s launched.

Phillipson stressed: “The SSSNB will provide a dedicated forum for negotiating pay, terms, and conditions for school support staff.

“All support staff in state-funded schools in England will benefit from this core offer, while allowing schools the flexibility to respond to local circumstances above the minimum agreements reached.”