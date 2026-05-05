Exam aids for maths and science GCSE exams to continue

Pupils will be continue to be given formulae and equation sheets for some GCSE subjects ahead of curriculum reforms, Ofqual has confirmed.

The exams regulator decided exam boards will still be required to provide the exam aids for maths, physics and combined science, up to and including 2030 and 2031, the remaining lifetime of these qualifications.

They had previously been confirmed until 2028.

The aids were first introduced in 2022 due to concerns about the impact of the pandemic on learning. The requirement has been repeatedly extended.

The government said in its response to the curriculum and assessment review that it would consider whether students should be required to memorise and recall each formula and equation, in reformed subjects from 2029 or 2030.

Earlier this year, schools minister Georgia Gould said for the lifetime of these existing subjects pupils would not be required to memorise these for assessment purposes.

Ofqual launched a three-week consultation and received more than 2,100 responses. Of these, 91.7 per cent supporting the proposals for a formulae sheet and 93 per cent supporting the proposal for an equations sheet.

Many of the responses said using a formulae or equations sheet would allow pupils to focus on learning to apply their knowledge, and it was unnecessary to expect them to memorise them when in real life they would be able to look them up.

Others said it would improve outcomes for pupils with SEND and mental health conditions, and reduce stress levels for all pupils ahead of exams.

‘A positive step’

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, welcomed the news and called it “a positive step towards ensuring our exam system is fit for the modern world”.

“By shifting focus away from rote learning of formulae and equations, there is more space for students to concentrate on developing their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

“These are exactly the sort of qualities most in demand by employers, far more so than having a good memory.”

The exam boards will be required to publish the aids by 1 September the year before each exam series.

Ofqual also said it expected the formulae and equation sheets to remain the consistent with those used in previous years and between specifications.