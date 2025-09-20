Here’s how our trust has put SEND at the heart of its boardroom decision-making and it’s having a transformative impact on inclusion

The National Governance Association’s (NGA) 2025 annual survey of over three thousand governors and trustees delivers a stark message: even schools with robust SEND systems are struggling. As a result, effective governance of SEND has never been more critical.

SEND has surged up the list of governors’ and trustees’ biggest challenges. Just 24 per cent of respondents placed it among their top three challenges in 2023. This year, it’s 63 per cent.

The data reveals a perfect storm of challenges: SEND funding pressures are exacerbating the stark budgetary situation facing many schools and trusts, while driving some local authorities to the brink of bankruptcy.

Two-thirds of boards (67 per cent) report difficulties obtaining Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs), and 61 per cent reported struggling to engage effectively with local authorities and support services.

In this context, SEND governance cannot be an afterthought. As chair of a mixed-phase trust, I’ve witnessed first-hand how strategic board oversight can transform outcomes. And with a son who has SEND, I’ve personally experienced the transformative impact of an exceptional and inclusive SEND culture.

Our approach at Lykos MAT has been comprehensive and deliberate, recognising that effective SEND provision requires systematic monitoring across every aspect of our governance structure.

We’ve embedded SEND data into all our reporting mechanisms, ensuring trustees receive regular updates on provision quality, outcomes and resource allocation across our primary and secondary phases.

Recognising that governance effectiveness depends on knowledge and understanding, we began by arranging for the SENDCos across the trust to deliver comprehensive bespoke training to all local governors and trustees.

These sessions have equipped us all with the expertise to ask probing questions, challenge assumptions and support strategic decision-making. Our SEND link roles within each governing board meet regularly as a group, with SENDCos and a lead trustee, resulting in holistic oversight across the trust.

This isn’t simply about compliance; it’s about creating accountability structures that drive genuine improvement in pupils’ attainment, school experience and wellbeing.

Every data point, every report and every trust and local governing body meeting includes specific SEND metrics, making progress visible and measurable.

Perhaps most importantly, we’ve fostered collaboration between our primary and secondary SENDCos, breaking down traditional phase barriers. This cross-pollination of expertise has strengthened practice across all schools while enabling us to support pupils and their families seamlessly through their entire educational journey within our trust.

Our local governing boards have been absolutely integral to maintaining our connection to our communities: complaints are down, engagement is up.

We’ve established joint case review processes, shared professional development opportunities across mainstream and specialist staff and governors and trustees, and we’ve created transition protocols that ensure no child falls through the cracks, as well as regular cross-phase moderation sessions to ensure consistency.

Lykos’ governors are becoming fluent in the lived experience of children and families in their schools. Their connection to the community cannot be underestimated.

As a parent I have experienced the devastating impact of under-invested mental health and wellbeing services, of insufficient local paediatric services and of four-year waiting lists for assessment and diagnoses – on my child and our family.

At times, I have only had the school to turn to, and I have benefitted hugely from them stepping into that ‘4th emergency service’ role. I know this only possible and sustainable because of our whole-trust approach.

Investment in our pastoral teams, SEND specialists and safeguarding staff means we can confidently say that inclusion isn’t something we now need to focus on, but something that is embedded in our vision, ethos and values, and is totally culture driven.

Effective SEND governance requires more than good intentions. It demands strategic oversight, professional development and collaborative working. As funding pressures intensify and system challenges multiply, boards must step up.

The children and families we serve deserve nothing less than our unwavering commitment to putting SEND at the heart of everything we do, because if we get it right for our vulnerable pupils, we are much more likely to be getting it right for all.