Wrack vows to stay put as NASUWT general secretary

Ex-FBU boss will continue to fight for his post as union re-opens nominations following a legal challenge

Ex-FBU boss will continue to fight for his post as union re-opens nominations following a legal challenge

Matt Wrack has vowed to stay as NASUWT general secretary after the union was forced to reopen nominations and pay legal costs of £78,000 following a High Court challenge of its election process.

The teaching union announced last week that Wrack had been elected to succeed Dr Patrick Roach, signalling that no one had the 25 branch nominations needed to challenge him as its executive’s nominee.

But it has now said Wrack, the former leader of the Fire Brigades Union, will serve as acting leader while nominations are reopened, following a legal challenge by Neil Butler and Luke Lockyer.

Butler had been blocked from standing because he was not a union member. Wrack also did not have membership – and had never been a teacher.

The NASUWT said its executive had “received further legal advice” and “consider that as a union it is important that there be stability and that the general secretary be appointed free from any suggestion that they have been elected otherwise than in accordance with due process”.

According to The Guardian, the union had been warned it was likely to lose in court. It also had to pay legal costs.

Wrack’s nomination by the traditionally moderate union was unexpected and controversial.

The veteran left-winger is a close ally of Daniel Kebede, the general secretary of the National Education Union, and his selection raised speculation of a future merger, something members roundly rejected earlier this month.

In an interview with The Guardian, Wrack said he did not plan to stand aside. He accused political enemies of a “ludicrous” attempt to block his appointment, citing attacks from former education secretary Michael Gove and others.

“It’s about trying to do a hatchet job on me because they don’t want effective trade unionism,” he said.

Nominations re-opened

The national executive has now reopened nominations, to close on May 26. Local associations will be allowed to submit nominations on behalf of “members or non-members”.

If any other candidate gets the required 25 nominations, a ballot will begin on June 19 and close on July 23.

Butler, the union’s national officer for Wales, said he was “pleased that our union has finally listened to the concerns raised by myself and many members.

“Above all, the rights of NASUWT members to choose their leader freely and democratically must be upheld.”

He added it was a “shame that this matter was not resolved before legal proceedings were issued.

“So much time, and valuable union funds, have been wasted because of a failure to follow what was clearly stated in the union’s rules.”