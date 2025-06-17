Competition and Markets Authority gathers more evidence in investigation into bids for the condition improvement fund

The UK’s competition watchdog has extended its investigation into construction companies suspected to have “illegally colluded to rig bids” on contracts for school repairs.

In an update, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was now gathering further evidence as it continues the probe into construction companies, which is focused particularly on roofing contractors.

Last year the watchdog opened an initial investigation into suspected bid-rigging in the government’s condition improvement fund (CIF), which provides cash for building maintenance to around 4,500 academies in small trusts, sixth-form colleges and voluntary-aided schools.

At the time the CMA said it had “reason to suspect that several companies providing roofing and construction services – including building contractors and technical advisors – illegally colluded to rig bids to secure contracts”.

It comes after the government withdrew funding for “a number of projects” granted school maintenance cash through the condition fund, after identifying “serious irregularities” in their applications.

Working closely with the Department for Education (DfE), the CMA started its investigation by carrying out surprise inspections at “several business premises” to gather evidence, both physical and digital.

Its original timetable scheduled its initial investigation to last from last December until May.

Now it says that until December 2025 the investigation will be “continuing…including further evidence gathering, analysis and review of information gathered”.

Watchdog has not ‘reached a view’

The CMA’s website said it had “not reached a view” as to whether there is sufficient evidence of an infringement of competition law for it to issue a statement of objections to any of the parties under investigation.

Not all cases result in the CMA taking this step, it added.

CIF money is awarded to schools in urgent need of repair every year by the DfE, and can lead to lucrative contracts. The most recent round for 2025-26 saw £470 million awarded to 789 projects at 656 educational establishments.

The full list of projects, published by last month, shows funds were allocated for a range of project types from boiler upgrades to new heating systems, roofs and urgent fire safety works.

The DfE’s priority for the fund is to award money to schools with significant “condition needs”, meaning buildings in poor condition, as well as addressing health and safety issues as well as building compliance.

The CMA was approached for comment.