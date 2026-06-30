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1 July 2026

12 firms investigated over suspected school repairs ‘bid-rigging’

Competition watchdog offers first indication of the scale of its investigation into CIF applications

Jack Dyson

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Twelve building companies are being investigated by the UK competition watchdog over suspected “bid-rigging” on contracts for school repairs.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has named the firms at the centre of its months-long probe into the supply of construction services to academies.

This is the first indication officials have given of the scale of the investigation – but the number of schools impacted, and the amount of public cash involved remain unclear.

Probe expanded

In December 2024, the watchdog opened an initial investigation into suspected bid-rigging in the government’s condition improvement fund (CIF), which provides repairs cash to academies in small trusts, sixth-form colleges and voluntary-aided schools.

At the time the CMA said it had “reason to suspect that several companies providing roofing and construction services – including building contractors and technical advisers – illegally colluded to rig bids to secure contracts”. It had “particular concerns” over roofing deals.

This came after the Department for Education identified “serious irregularities” in a number of successful CIF applications and withdrew funding for the projects.

The CMA “updated the scope” of its inquiry and “expanded it to include additional parties” six months ago.

It said the inquiry won’t just focus on CIF bids, but also applications “to other public and private sector bodies”.

Firms speak out

This morning, the CMA revealed it is currently investigating 12 businesses, naming each of them.

One of those on the list, Central Roofing and Building Services Ltd, stressed it is “fully engaging with the CMA” and assisting in its inquiries.

However, it is “not in a position to comment further” as the probe remains ongoing.

Central Roofing’s website says it works with “consultants, specifiers and estates management teams that have a strong track record of delivering successful projects” and securing CIF.

This approach ensures “new school roofs meet funding criteria while supporting the long-term performance of educational buildings”.

London-based AMR Consult is another being probed. It has “submitted over 450 CIF applications and secured more than £100 million of funding for clients”, according to its webpage.

AMR said it takes “anti-bid rigging very seriously”. It has “given and will continue to give our full co-operation to the CMA and its investigation”.

“At this stage of the investigation, for legal reasons, it would not be appropriate to provide further comment,” it added.

‘90% success’

Promotional material for RAM Building Consultancy Ltd, which has also been named by the CMA, says it “offers expert bid-writing services” to ensure schools “maximise their chances of securing CIF funding”.

It also features testimony from a school leader who has worked with the organisation to secure over £4 million over two years, with a “90 per cent applications success rate”.

RAM has been contacted for comment.

The CMA added “no assumption should be made at this stage” that competition law has been broken as it “has not reached a view as to whether there is sufficient evidence of an infringement”.

Companies named

Here’s the full list of companies under investigation:

  • AMR Consult Ltd
  • Blue Cube Contracting Ltd
  • Central Roofing and Building Services Ltd
  • Higham Flat Roofing Ltd (trading as Higham Roofing and Construction)
  • ICE Roofing & Cladding Ltd
  • Inspire Contract Services Ltd
  • M&J Group (Construction & Roofing) Ltd
  • Parias Construction and Interiors Ltd
  • PSARLD Ltd (trading as Peter Smith Associates)
  • RAM Building Consultancy Ltd
  • Russell Trew Ltd
  • Stoic Roofing and Construction Ltd
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