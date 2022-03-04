The countdown is on for the BTEC Awards 2022 nominations.

The BTEC Awards, an annual event now in its 12th year, recognises and celebrates the hard work and dedication of BTEC learners, educators, and providers from all around the globe.

Help celebrate BTEC stars in your school or MAT

There’s no other time during the year quite like this, where BTEC learners and teachers come together to celebrate their success. By sharing these stories, you will inspire others on their BTEC journey to be the best they can be. There are over 20 awards categories you can nominate for including School/ MAT of the Year and Teacher of the Year – as well as many learner sector awards and overall BTEC Young Learner of the Year Award.

The Awards are being held on Thursday 23 June in central London this summer. Winners and their guests being invited, along with their nominator, for an afternoon filled with inspiring stories that celebrate the triumphs and achievements of everybody within the BTEC community.

We want to hear from all the schools and MATs that have excelled during this extraordinary year, through their resilience, enthusiasm, and community spirit. If this sounds like your school, why not nominate your team for a BTEC School of the Year Award?

Previous BTEC Awards winners have benefited from nationwide publicity for their school, staff and learners through regional and national press coverage. Many BTEC School/ MAT of the Year winners have gone on to become BTEC ambassadors, featuring in Pearson BTEC advertising campaigns and in the press.

Nominations close on Friday 25 March 2022 at 5pm (GMT). To nominate and find out more about the BTEC Awards, visit: btec.co.uk/awards

Please see the video below: https://www.youtube.com/embed/YBQz-KE0fVE?start=2&feature=oembed