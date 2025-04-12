Most NEU teachers vote in favour of strikes - but indicative ballot turnout below threshold

Most NEU teachers vote in favour of strikes - but indicative ballot turnout below threshold

Most National Education Union teachers would be willing to strike over the government’s 2.8 per cent pay increase from September, an indicative ballot found.

However fewer than half of eligible members voted – meaning if the turnout was replicated at a full ballot, the union wouldn’t meet the threshold for strikes.

NEU – the country’s largest teacher union – said its national executive will meet at conference next week to discuss the results and decide whether a formal ballot is run.

Daniel Kebede, NEU general secretary, said: “Our members know that there needs to be a major pay correction, with teacher pay significantly improved against inflation and other professions, for us to have any hope of filling vacancies in our schools or attracting graduates into teaching.

“The government’s response is a 2.8 per cent increase from September which will be below inflation and way behind earnings growth in the wider economy.

“To add insult to injury, the pay offer is unfunded, with government suggesting “efficiencies” will cover the cost. Our members tell us every day of the desperate state their schools are in due to lack of funding – and this will only make things worse.

“The government must listen to our profession and change course on teacher pay. And it must recognise the dire state of school funding and invest in education, to give the next generation the best chance possible in life.

“We call on the government to do the right thing and fund fair pay and invest in our schools.”

The preliminary electronic ballot, of serving teacher members who work in state schools in England, ran from March 1 to April 11.

It asked two questions. Just under 94 per cent voted to reject the government’s “recommendation of an unfunded 2.8 per cent pay rise”.

And just under 84 per cent said they would be “willing to take action to secure an increased pay award”.

However, the overall turnout was 134,487 – equivalent to 47.2 per cent of those eligible to vote.

In a formal ballot, unions must achieve a 50 per cent turnout and have 40 per cent of eligible members voting in favour to call legal strike action.

The formal ballot in 2024 that prompted strikes in the spring saw 90.44 per cent voting to strike, on a turnout of 53.27 per cent.