Stereotypes about what success looks like – and for whom – lead us to narrow the curriculum in ways that perpetuate disadvantage, writes Alison Kriel

Stereotypes about what success looks like – and for whom – lead us to narrow the curriculum in ways that perpetuate disadvantage, writes Alison Kriel

Stereotypes and perceptions of one another – acquired through what we see and hear in the media, the gender cap we are given at birth, the homes we grow up in, institutions and wider culture – have the potential to cause harm to all of us.

Assumptions are also made about what we excel at in school. A Chinese pupil told me that her talent in art was overlooked as she was expected to be good at maths. Black pupils are pushed to be athletes, rather than academics; girls nudged to be carers; boys to be doers. These assumptions of what their educational path or future careers should be inevitably turn into feelings of failure.

These stereotypes, subconscious or otherwise, narrow our learners’ opportunities. They keep them stuck to a path that may not be theirs and prevent us from seeing and celebrating their unique talents.

One of the most pervasive stereotypes in our sector is that attaining white middle-class status – regardless of race, background or identity – is a measure of success. This devalues the cultural capital of all other groups and leads us to make all sorts of choices that can turn out to be detrimental to our pupils.

When it comes to the curriculum, for example, should we still be prioritising traditional core subjects for all? They are obviously important, but a child whose greatest strength is music and finds themselves withdrawn from those lessons to do catch-up maths will not only experience a feeling of failure, she could also be denied her A* in music and the opportunities for future success that come with it.

A narrow curriculum widens the social divide

A narrow curriculum widens the social divide. Some subjects simply become elitist. Eighty-two per cent of pupils studying arts and architecture at degree level are white and middle class, while 57 per cent of those studying to be administrators are black.

We had high results in my school, year after year, because we realised that confident pupils who felt celebrated for their strengths and uniqueness made the best learners. Narrowing the curriculum and hothousing for core subjects gave us lower outcomes and destroyed the joy in teaching and learning. And it would appear we are not the only ones who value a broader more inclusive curriculum.

Pearson’s recent School Report reveals that teachers want to see core life skills incorporated into the curriculum with as much time and emphasis as core subjects. They also want to develop tolerance of diverse opinions and social and cultural awareness.

The key is opening our eyes to the diversity of successful outcomes. The recent appointment of our first British Asian and Hindu prime minister shows every learner that they can reach the top.

In my own school, we support learners to combat stereotypes by exposing them to role models that do not fit the mould. Leaders, creatives and adventurers who are making great strides in their fields, all of them from non-stereotypical backgrounds; people who started out doing what was expected, then pivoted to follow their dreams.

We can teach our pupils that they are global citizens and develop their empathy for others. We can invite parents to see what their children love and support those passions by keeping options open. We can stimulate classes to think about the future in practical ways, asking: What do they want? Which routes will lead there? How can they take responsibility? What is their Plan B?

The more we acknowledge and value diversity, the more our learners can collaborate and succeed. We need to keep asking ourselves how we see each other and our pupils. We need to make sure we’re not making assumptions about ability, lifestyle or cultural groups but look at each pupil as an individual, celebrating their uniqueness, culture and true potential.